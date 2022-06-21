Opening of Houston medical cannabis dispensary means San Antonio may be next in line

'Dallas and San Antonio remain at the top of our list for new locations, and we look forward to bringing our medicine even closer to patients in those regions,' the company said.

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 3:15 pm

click to enlarge Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION
Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds.
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of three suppliers under Texas' medical marijuana program, has made good on its promise to open a Houston  dispensary — and San Antonio is among two cities its next considering.

"Dallas and San Antonio remain at the top of our list for new locations, and we look forward to bringing our medicine even closer to patients in those regions," the Austin-based company said in a statement supplied to the Current.

The Houston store is the "first of many planned, permanent pickup locations" around the state, according to Texas Original.

After announcing plans for the Houston location in March, company officials confirmed San Antonio was on its "short list" for another stand-alone dispensary.

The firm currently operates a dozen pick-up sites for patients enrolled in Texas' medical cannabis registry, including in San Antonio. The Houston site is its first full-fledged dispensary outside of Austin.

In other Texas Original news, the company recently sold its cultivation facility now under development in Bastrop to California real estate company with plans to lease back the site.

