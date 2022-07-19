Republican senators warn about weed laced with fentanyl despite studies debunking it as myth

State lab tests have repeatedly disproven police claims of marijuana being contaminated with the opiate, according to a six-month investigation.

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge To date, fentanyl traces have only been found in one cannabis sample in the U.S., according to a Leafly analysis. - UNSPLASH / AVERY MEEKER
UnSplash / Avery Meeker
To date, fentanyl traces have only been found in one cannabis sample in the U.S., according to a Leafly analysis.
Looks like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn't the only Republican ginning up concern about about fentanyl.

Last week, the Senate GOP Doctors Caucus released a video warning of the very real dangers of the powerful synthetic opiate. In it, the caucus' membership — which includes Kansas' Roger Marshall, Kentucky's Rand Paul and Louisiana's Bill Cassidy, among other medical professionals in the Senate — warns that the drug kills 200 people daily in the U.S.

Sounds reasonable so far. Fentanyl is bad news.

However, the clip lumps cannabis into the list of drugs regularly laced with the substance, as first reported by Bezinga. The problem there, the financial media company points out, is that recent research suggests that's simply not the case.


Cannabis website Leafly last month published the results of a six-month investigation into reports of fentanyl-laced weed — and declared them a myth.

State lab tests have repeatedly disproven police claims of marijuana being contaminated with the opiate, according to the site. Fentanyl traces have only been found in one cannabis sample in the U.S., the story also notes.

"The lie spreads from three sources: Faulty field drug testing kits, police departments incentivized to hype local fear, and reporters who fail to question, investigate, or follow up on police claims," Leafly Editor Calvin Stovall wrote.

Separately, the medical site WebMD recently posted a piece debunking the myths that weed is regularly laced with fentanyl and that the contaminated pot has caused fatalities.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Marvel at murals while cars rumble overhead Corner of E. Quincy and N. St. Mary’s Streets under I-35, sanantoniostreetart.org There are few SA stoner diversions that can trump wandering the space beneath the Interstate 35 underpass at the intersection Quincy and St. Mary's streets. Mindblowing murals plus the weird sound of cars thunk-a-thunking along the highway overhead? Sign us up. Right fucking now. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Marvel at murals while cars rumble overhead Corner of E. Quincy and N. St. Mary’s Streets under I-35, sanantoniostreetart.org There are few SA stoner diversions that can trump wandering the space beneath the Interstate 35 underpass at the intersection Quincy and St. Mary's streets. Mindblowing murals plus the weird sound of cars thunk-a-thunking along the highway overhead? Sign us up. Right fucking now. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Marvel at murals while cars rumble overhead Corner of E. Quincy and N. St. Mary’s Streets under I-35, sanantoniostreetart.org There are few SA stoner diversions that can trump wandering the space beneath the Interstate 35 underpass at the intersection Quincy and St. Mary's streets. Mindblowing murals plus the weird sound of cars thunk-a-thunking along the highway overhead? Sign us up. Right fucking now. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller calls for expanding state's medical cannabis program

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has likened marijuana laws to the failed prohibition of the 1920s.

CBD, hemp, delta-8, medical marijuana: Here’s what you need to know about Texas’ pot laws

By Megan Munce and Megan Menchaca, The Texas Tribune

Products containing delta-8 at Oasis CBD Wellness Shop in Brownsville on Nov. 8, 2021.

California investment firm spending $22 million to buy Texas medical marijuana cultivation site

By Sanford Nowlin

This rendering shows the growing facility Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is building in Central Texas.

Texas Republican Party's new platform opposes legalizing pot for recreational use

By Sanford Nowlin

Austin voters will decide in the current election whether they want to decriminalize pot.

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us