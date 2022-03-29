Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Acclaimed Texas chef Ryan Hildebrand opening Hildee's Dine Inn north of San Antonio

Hildebrand hopes the restaurant will become a centerpiece through its “seasonal and soulful” eats.

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge Ryan Hildebrand's Hildee's Dine Inn will focus on “seasonal and soulful” eats made with locally sourced ingredients. - PHOTO COURTESY HILDEE’S DINE-INN
Photo Courtesy Hildee’s Dine-Inn
Ryan Hildebrand's Hildee's Dine Inn will focus on “seasonal and soulful” eats made with locally sourced ingredients.

Ryan Hildebrand, the acclaimed chef behind now-shuttered progressive American Houston mainstay Triniti, is launching a new concept in the Hill Country burg of Wimberley.

The sleepy ranch town has emerged as a travel destination thanks to its growing number of dining and shopping options. Hildebrand hopes his Hildee’s Dine-Inn, set to open Thursday, will become a centerpiece by offering “seasonal and soulful” eats made with locally sourced ingredients.

“I became a chef because food brings people together,” Hildebrand said a statement. “We built Hildee’s from the ground up, but I wanted it to feel like it had been part of the landscape of this community for years. I’m looking forward to people gathering here around a table and enjoying our food and cocktails.”

According to a release, a core menu of signature items will be available year-round, while seasonal ingredients from local purveyors will determine specials. Opening night menu selections include roasted broccolini and beets, spring vegetable ratatouille and a BSLT: a bacon, hot smoked salmon, lettuce and tomato sando.

Behind the bar, the tap wall will highlight local breweries, and the cocktail menu will offer updated takes on classics such as a mezcal margarita with house-smoked salt on the rim.

The restaurant will include an indoor bar and dining room along with an outdoor patio, which boasts smokers and a live-fire table. The outdoor area also features a playscape with a rock wall, swings, ladders and slide.

Hildee’s is located at 14111 Winters Mill Parkway, about an hour north of downtown San Antonio. The establishment will be open 3-10 p.m. Mondays as well as 11 a.m.-10 p.m.  Thursday through Sunday.

