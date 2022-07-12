TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

After 32 years serving San Antonio, Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Coooking will shut down at month's end

The business cited 'the impact of COVID-19 and other factors' as the reason.

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge William Garner Sr., 1938-2021, opened Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking with his wife Addie in 1991. - FACEBOOK / MR. & MRS. G’S HOME COOKING AND PASTRIES
Facebook / Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking and Pastries
William Garner Sr., 1938-2021, opened Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking with his wife Addie in 1991.

After more than three decades of providing San Antonio with home-cooked soul food, Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking will close July 30, citing “the impact of COVID-19 and other factors.”

The eatery's representatives shared the news Tuesday on Facebook, adding that the announcement comes with "a heavy heart and deep regret." They thanked the community for its support and business over the past 32 years.

William Garner and his wife Addie opened the spot in 1991, focusing on family recipes and old-fashioned hospitality. William kept the business running after his wife died in 2017, and it remained in operation after he succumbed to an illness last year.

“It was a dream for William & Addie to open a restaurant,” the Facebook post read. “Without money for employees or advertising, Mr. G took to cooking and Mrs. G took to baking, and they relied on word of mouth. … For the first several weeks, they served less than five customers a day, but they were determined and held onto their faith.”

According to the announcement, the eatery will adjust its menu to deplete its inventory ahead of the closure.

Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking is located at 2222 South W.W. White on San Antonio’s East Side. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday until it closes.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Food & Drink Slideshows

25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Food & Drink Slideshows

25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Trending

LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken will open first San Antonio store on city's West Side

By Nina Rangel

Dave's Hot Chicken opened its Missouri City, Texas, store in January.

San Antonio-Area Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer free nuggets July 13-20

By Nina Rangel

The Chick-fil-A in Schertz is one of nearly two dozen in the San Antonio area.

San Antonio favorite Cerroni's Purple Garlic permanently closing Austin Highway location

By Nina Rangel

Cerroni's Purple Garlic will this month close its Austin Highway location for good.

San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. snags three U.S. Beer Open medals

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. has this year been awarded several medals for its brews.

Also in Food & Drink

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us