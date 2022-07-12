After 32 years serving San Antonio, Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Coooking will shut down at month's end

click to enlarge
William Garner Sr., 1938-2021, opened Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking with his wife Addie in 1991.
After more than three decades of providing San Antonio with home-cooked soul food, Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking will close July 30, citing “the impact of COVID-19 and other factors.”
The eatery's representatives shared the news Tuesday on Facebook
, adding that the announcement comes with "a heavy heart and deep regret." They thanked the community for its support and business over the past 32 years.
William Garner and his wife Addie opened the spot in 1991, focusing on family recipes and old-fashioned hospitality. William kept the business running after his wife died in 2017, and it remained in operation after he succumbed to an illness last year
.
“It was a dream for William & Addie to open a restaurant,” the Facebook post read. “Without money for employees or advertising, Mr. G took to cooking and Mrs. G took to baking, and they relied on word of mouth. … For the first several weeks, they served less than five customers a day, but they were determined and held onto their faith.”
According to the announcement, the eatery will adjust its menu to deplete its inventory ahead of the closure.
Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking is located at 2222 South W.W. White on San Antonio’s East Side. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday until it closes.
