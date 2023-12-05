Alamo Beer's hefty triple IPA inspired by UTSA Roadrunners packs a juicy punch

Instagram / alamobeerco Alamo Beer is located just east of downtown San Antonio.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Alamo Beer's triple IPA inspired by the UTSA Roadrunners, called Bird of Prey.

In news likely to please both hopheads and San Antonio football fans, Alamo Beer has launched a high-octane triple IPA inspired by the UTSA Roadrunners — and much like the team's offense, the brew packs a juicy punch.Alamo's Bird of Prey triple IPA dropped Nov. 24, and it's only available at the craft brewer's downtown-area taproom, 202 Lamar St.We ventured out ourselves to try Alamo's new brew, which lives up to the brewery's promise of employing “copious amounts of new world hops." Finished with mango and passionfruit juice and slightly less carbonated than the brewery's other IPA offerings, Bird of Prey offers tangy, tropical notes with a lingering hop nose.The ale clocks in at a whopping 10.5% ABV and boasts a rating of 105 International Bitterness Units, or IBUs. The latter is indicative of the brew's style, which uses triple the hops and malt of a standard IPA. Characterized by an intense hop flavor and aroma, the amped-up style typically puts a heavy emphasis on bitterness alongside a complex, multi-layered hop profile.Bird of Prey will only be available while supplies last, according to Alamo Beer officials.The UTSA Roadrunners closed out their season with a loss to Tulane on Friday, Nov. 24. Here's hoping there's still some Bird of Prey left when the team takes on Marshall University Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.