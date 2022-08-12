All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion

The Northwest San Antonio restaurant is expected to open next June as part of a 22-state growth plan.

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 11:21 am

Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT will open a San Antonio location next year. - Instagram / @h_b35t⁠
Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT will open a San Antonio location next year.
Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion.

The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.

KPOT allows diners to select a tabletop hot pot filled with a soup base such as miso, mushroom or Thai tom yum, to which they add sliced meats, seafood, vegetables and noodles. Customers also can cook up Korean barbecue items via tabletop grills.

The chain offers an all-you-can-eat option. However, it may charge customers for wasted food, according to its online menu. 

KPOT’s website lists locations “coming soon” in 22 states. In addition to San Antonio, the company has pending Texas stores in Austin, Houston, South Houston, Killeen, Longview, Midland and Webster.

Construction on the San Antonio eatery will begin Nov. 15 of this year, according to its state filing. The expected completion date is June 30, 2023.

