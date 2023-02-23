Austin-area barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ has relocated to Northeast San Antonio

Instagram / miltsbbq_lo
Milt's Pit BBQ is now open at at 8000 Pat Booker Road.
Award-winning Central Texas transplant Milt's Pit BBQ is now slinging smoked meat in San Antonio's quick-growing Live Oak suburb.
Last spring, the Current reported
that Milt's planned to leave its hometown of Kyle for Northeastern San Antonio because it couldn't find an appropriate location for an expansion. That move is now complete.
Known for award-winning brisket, sausage, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and ribs, Milt’s now operates from the spot at 8000 Pat Booker Road that formerly housed an Urban Bricks location.
The new Milt's boasts a pit room on the patio as well as outdoor seating and a “pour your own” 10-tap beer wall. The barbecue joint joins newish eateries near the Pat-Booker-Loop 1604 interchange including San Antonio-based Burger Boy and Missouri's Hawaiian Bros Island Grill.
Milt’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until sellout and Sunday from noon until sellout.
