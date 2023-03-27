Austin-based Torchy's Tacos opening far West San Antonio location this week

The new store will be the Austin-based chain's sixth in the Alamo City.

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge Torchy’s Tacos is known for its variety of tortilla-wrapped eats. - Courtesy Photo / Torchy’s Tacos
Courtesy Photo / Torchy’s Tacos
Torchy’s Tacos is known for its variety of tortilla-wrapped eats.
Torchy’s Tacos is again expanding its San Antonio footprint, this time on the far West Side, according to officials with the Austin-based chain.

The new store, located at 602 State Highway 151, #101, near Sea World San Antonio, will begin serving this Wednesday. It's the sixth Torchy’s inside the Alamo City.

As part of the grand opening, Torchy's will offer the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. a limited-edition T-Shirt. The garment will grant the owner a year of free green-chili queso each time they wear it to the Sea World-area store, officials said.

Following the grand opening, the restaurant will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

