Austin-based Torchy's Tacos opening far West San Antonio location this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Torchy’s Tacos Torchy’s Tacos is known for its variety of tortilla-wrapped eats.

Torchy’s Tacos is again expanding its San Antonio footprint, this time on the far West Side, according to officials with the Austin-based chain.The new store, located at 602 State Highway 151, #101, near Sea World San Antonio, will begin serving this Wednesday. It's the sixth Torchy’s inside the Alamo City.As part of the grand opening, Torchy's will offer the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. a limited-edition T-Shirt. The garment will grant the owner a year of free green-chili queso each time they wear it to the Sea World-area store, officials said.Following the grand opening, the restaurant will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.