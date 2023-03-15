Austin's Royal Blue Grocery expands San Antonio footprint with food trailer, second storefront

Instagram / royalbluegrocery
The Royal Blue Grocery food truck started slinging panini and other eats Monday.
Austin-based specialty foods retail chain Royal Blue Grocery has expanded its San Antonio presence with a Southtown food trailer and plans for a second Alamo City storefront, MySA reports
.
The new Royal Blue Grocery food truck started slinging coffee, panini, tacos and pastries Monday, March 13, according to the news site. It also offers a selection of prepared foods, including several plant-based options.
The mobile kitchen is parked at 116 Madison St. in the parking lot behind the former location of shuttered pub Francis Bogside.
Similar to its brick-and-mortar counterparts, the trailer offers locally sourced products and a selection of goodies curated to suit the surrounding neighborhood, according to MySA.
Royal Blue Grocery launched its first Austin store in 2006 and now operates three locations in the state capital. The chain debuted in San Antonio in 2019 with a downtown storefront at 122 E. Houston Street, #101.
Construction on a second San Antonio brick-and-mortar location at 1431 E. Commerce St., was expected to wrap up Feb. 1, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings
show.
At press time, Blue Royal were unavailable to provide opening details on that second storefront.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter