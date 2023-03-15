Austin's Royal Blue Grocery expands San Antonio footprint with food trailer, second storefront

The mobile kitchen is now slinging eats near the former Francis Bogside site.

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 11:43 am

The Royal Blue Grocery food truck started slinging panini and other eats Monday.
Instagram / royalbluegrocery
The Royal Blue Grocery food truck started slinging panini and other eats Monday.
Austin-based specialty foods retail chain Royal Blue Grocery has expanded its San Antonio presence with a Southtown food trailer and plans for a second Alamo City storefront, MySA reports.

The new Royal Blue Grocery food truck started slinging coffee, panini, tacos and pastries Monday, March 13, according to the news site. It also offers a selection of prepared foods, including several plant-based options.

The mobile kitchen is parked at 116 Madison St. in the parking lot behind the former location of shuttered pub Francis Bogside.

Similar to its brick-and-mortar counterparts, the trailer offers locally sourced products and a selection of goodies curated to suit the surrounding neighborhood, according to MySA.

Royal Blue Grocery launched its first Austin store in 2006 and now operates three locations in the state capital. The chain debuted in San Antonio in 2019 with a downtown storefront at 122 E. Houston Street, #101.

Construction on a second San Antonio brick-and-mortar location at 1431 E. Commerce St., was expected to wrap up Feb. 1, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings show.

At press time, Blue Royal were unavailable to provide opening details on that second storefront.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

