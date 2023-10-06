BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Ay Caramba Taco Cantina taking over former Señor Fish spot near the Pearl

The new eatery north of downtown San Antonio will showcase flavors of Arandas, Jalisco.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Ay Caramba Taco Cantina will move into the space once occupied by Señor Fish Seafood Bar. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Ay Caramba Taco Cantina will move into the space once occupied by Señor Fish Seafood Bar.
The restaurant space at the corner of Broadway and Josephine Street will soon be home to yet another Mexican food concept.

Newly launched Ay Caramba Taco Cantina has claimed the spot adjacent to the sprawling Pearl development, Axios San Antonio reports. Owner Flabio Vásquez told the site the restaurant will showcase flavors from his hometown of Arandas, Jalisco, adding that a chef from that region is overseeing menu development.

The Current reached out to Vásquez for more information but received no response by press time.

In comments to Axios, Vásquez didn't reveal a grand opening date but said the dining spot should begin serving during the early part of October.

Ay Caramba will offer the tacos trumpeted in its name along with burritos, bowls and chilaquiles, Axios reports. The kitchen also houses a trompo — or a vertical rotating spit — from which cooks will carve fresh cuts of al pastor.

The space at 1915 Broadway initially housed Tacos and Tequila, which was shuttered in 2017. After that closure, Austin-based Señor Fish Seafood Bar moved in, doling out Mexican seafood before its departure this summer.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

