Bakudan Ramen to open two new shops on San Antonio’s North Side this year

The focus will remain on ramen at the new spots, although more rice bowls will also appear on the menu.

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 3:14 pm

Bakudan Ramen will grow into a three-store chain this year. - INSTAGRAM / BAKUDANRAMEN210
Instagram / bakudanramen210
Bakudan Ramen will grow into a three-store chain this year.
Fans of Bakudan Ramen’s umami-laden goodness will soon have two more spots at which to slurp.

After opening the first Bakudan at The Rim in 2019, the restaurant's owners plan to debut two more North San Antonio locations, news site MySA reports.

General Manager David Perez told the news site that locations in Stone Oak, at TPC Parkway and U.S. Highway 281, and at the Bandera-Loop 1604 interchange are now underway. The Stone Oak extension will open by late summer and Bandera will begin serving in October, he added.  

Bakudan's original location is known not just for its ramen noodle soups but also Korean bibimbap and drinks from a full bar, all served in a high-energy atmosphere.

“We aim to be different, we're going to bring the high-energy good vibes,” Perez told MySA. “We're going to crank the music up a little bit. That's what we do at The Rim, and that's not going to change. That's kind of been our staple.”

The focus will remain on ramen at the new Bakudans, though the restaurants are likely to add more rice bowl options, Perez told the site.

He also said the Bandera spot will be smaller than its fellow restaurants, embodying an “express” model ideal for an on-the-go lunch crowd. It will, however, house a full bar and offer the other shops' 3-6 p.m. happy hour.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

