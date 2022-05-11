Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Bar America owner breaks ground on dog-focused beer garden on San Antonio's Northwest side

Construction on Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden should be completed in six months.

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 10:51 am

Construction on Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden should be completed in six months. - INSTAGRAM / BARAMERICA_SATX
Instagram / baramerica_satx
Construction on Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden should be completed in six months.
The owner of Southtown's venerable Bar America is developing Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a canine-friendly drinkery near financial-services giant USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters, MySA reports.

Bar America owner Brian Correa told the news site he expects construction to take six months. San Antonio-based Ziga Architecture Studio will help bring the beer garden to life, creating large dog runs, volleyball courts and areas for families to play on the nearly 25,000-square-foot property.

“I’m just excited to finally allow people to get up and get out,” Correa says. “It's one big play area. You've got the volleyball courts, a big playground, people are going to be able to run around and that's what I look forward to seeing.”

Texas Dog Co. is located at 4302 Hyatt Place Drive.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Trending

Texas-based Balcones Distilling releasing a second run of ZZ Top collaborative whiskey

By Nina Rangel

The second run of Balcones Distilling ZZ Top's collaborative whisky, Tres Hombres, will be released next month.

American Craft Beer Week is May 16-22, and San Antonio breweries could use your support

By Nina Rangel

American Craft Beer Week is set for May 16-22, 2022.

New canned wine and lemonade spritzer Roseade now available in Texas

By Nina Rangel

Roseade marries fizzy wine and tart lemonade.

San Antonio's Bar Loretta up for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar honor at major cocktail conference

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's cocktail program was developed by Houston-based bartending guru Michael Neff.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us