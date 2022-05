Bar America owner breaks ground on dog-focused beer garden on San Antonio's Northwest side

Instagram / baramerica_satx Construction on Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden should be completed in six months.

The owner of Southtown's venerable Bar America is developing Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a canine-friendly drinkery near financial-services giant USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters, MySA reports Bar America owner Brian Correa told the news site he expects construction to take six months. San Antonio-based Ziga Architecture Studio will help bring the beer garden to life, creating large dog runs, volleyball courts and areas for families to play on the nearly 25,000-square-foot property.“I’m just excited to finally allow people to get up and get out,” Correa says. “It's one big play area. You've got the volleyball courts, a big playground, people are going to be able to run around and that's what I look forward to seeing.”Texas Dog Co. is located at 4302 Hyatt Place Drive.