BarbacoApparel and taco podcast team up to find San Antonio's best bean and cheese taco

You’d be hard-pressed to find a breakfast taco more humble yet beloved than the bean and cheese.Now, a trio of local brands has launched the inaugural Bean & Cheese Battle Royale to find out which taqueria serves up the best variation of that classic combo.San Antonio-based graphic T-shirt company BarbacoApparel and local influencer brand Puro Pinche teamed up with the James Beard Award-nominated Tacos of Texas podcast on a competition that will ask Alamo City residents to vote for their favorite bean and cheese in town.Voting will whittle down the options, culminating in a Sunday, June 25, in-person taste test of the four top-voted tacos. Organizers will announce the winner during a Tacos of Texas podcast, recorded live at the late June event.The sponsors are asking bean and cheese fans to share the names of taquerias they'd like to see participating via the three brands' social media accounts through the end of this week. Details for contributors to consider include tortilla quality, bean-to-cheese ratio and how often they visit said spot.“We all know San Antonio is the place for breakfast tacos. And you know, we can only eat so many bean and cheese tacos across the city, since we have a plethora of taquerias," Stephanie Guerra with Puro Pinche told the"I think the really fun part is getting everybody's input,” she added. “We want the community to be involved in all the nominations, voting and everything.”Suggestions in hand, BarbacoApparel will create a 16-spot bracket, allowing locals to vote for the winner of the People's Choice Award.On Sunday, June 25, both the People's Choice Award and Judge’s Choice winners will be announced on a live recording of the Tacos of Texas podcast at downtown-area watering hole Jaime’s Place.The Tacos of Texas podcast is hosted by taco journalist and author Mando Rayo, who has the probably the best job ever: traveling across Texas to uncover the tastiest tacos.“We've talked about bean and cheese tacos before, in the second season in Tacos of Texas,” Guerra said. “So we wanted to have a whole episode about the bean and cheese taco, and that episode coincides with the Bean & Cheese Battle Royale.”So far, the contenders include Original Donut Shop, Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant, Maria’s Cafe, Little Taco Factory, Los Laureles, Rolando’s Super Tacos, Rosas Kitchen, Con Huevos Tacos, Nicha’s Comida Restaurant and Tommy’s Restaurant.Guerra said fans have until the end of the week to record their recommendations for the remaining six bracket spots.“I know I’ve been on the lookout for new spots from all over the comments and suggestions … writing them all down,” she added. “We hope people get ideas for new places to try, too. We really want to spread the love.”