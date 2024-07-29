WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Blue Box Bar at San Antonio's Pearl development will close at end of August

The craft cocktail destination was the second Pearl fixture to announce its closure last week.

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 10:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Blue Box Bar, which launched in 2012, will serve its last craft cocktails next month, according to a social media post. - Instagram / blueboxbar
Instagram / blueboxbar
Blue Box Bar, which launched in 2012, will serve its last craft cocktails next month, according to a social media post.
Shortly after the surprise announcement that critically acclaimed restaurant Botika is shutting down, yet another fixture at San Antonio's Pearl development is throwing in the towel.

Blue Box Bar will close at the end of August after 12 years of serving up cool vibes and craft cocktails in the north-of-downtown retail and dining complex.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Blue Box at the end of next month,” the business said in a Saturday Instagram post.

The revelation from the downtown-area nightlife destination came the day after Botika chef-owner Geronimo Lopez said he's closing his Peruvian fusion restaurant on Aug. 4. Lopez, a James Beard Award nominee, has enjoyed a high profile thanks to appearances on Food Network shows Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped.

The owners of Blue Box, 312 Pearl Parkway, didn't give a reason for the impending closure. However, they left open the possibility that the business may return.

“We want to thank everyone for an amazing 12 years of service," the Instagram message said. "Please come by, have a drink and tip your bartenders. We may or may not be back, stay tuned. Thank you SA.”

Blue Box, which launched in 2012, was named after the blue cooler where third-shift Pearl Brewery employees stored their beers.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Acclaimed San Antonio restaurant Botika closing after eight years in business

By Sanford Nowlin

Chef Geronimo Lopez said he is closing Botika after eight years in business.

All South Texas Delia's Tamales locations reopened after FBI raid

By Michael Karlis

Delia's Tamales opened its first San Antonio location in 2020 to much fanfare.

Federal agents raid San Antonio location of Delia's Tamales

By Adam Doe

FBI agents and police officers are stationed around the parking lot of Delia's Tamales in Northwest San Antonio.

Lawyer for former Delia's Tamales workers says he wouldn't rule out FBI raid being tied to lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

FBI agents and police officers are stationed around the parking lot of Delia's Tamales in Northwest San Antonio.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us