Blue Box Bar at San Antonio's Pearl development will close at end of August

click to enlarge Instagram / blueboxbar Blue Box Bar, which launched in 2012, will serve its last craft cocktails next month, according to a social media post.



“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Blue Box at the end of next month,” the business said in a Saturday Instagram post.

Shortly after the surprise announcement that critically acclaimed restaurant Botika is shutting down, yet another fixture at San Antonio's Pearl development is throwing in the towel.Blue Box Bar will close at the end of August after 12 years of serving up cool vibes and craft cocktails in the north-of-downtown retail and dining complex.

The revelation from the downtown-area nightlife destination came the day after Botika chef-owner Geronimo Lopez said he's closing his Peruvian fusion restaurant on Aug. 4. Lopez, a James Beard Award nominee, has enjoyed a high profile thanks to appearances on Food Network shows Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped.



The owners of Blue Box, 312 Pearl Parkway, didn't give a reason for the impending closure. However, they left open the possibility that the business may return.



“We want to thank everyone for an amazing 12 years of service," the Instagram message said. "Please come by, have a drink and tip your bartenders. We may or may not be back, stay tuned. Thank you SA.”



Blue Box, which launched in 2012, was named after the blue cooler where third-shift Pearl Brewery employees stored their beers.



Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.



Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

