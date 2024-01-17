LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão planning a second San Antonio location

The new Alamo City restaurant is part of an aggressive expansion, which includes locations both stateside and abroad.

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 1:56 pm

Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location by 2025, company expansion plans show.
Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location by 2025, company expansion plans show.
Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location sometime in the next two years, according to expansion details released by the Dallas-based company.

The new restaurant is part of an aggressive expansion that will include additional stores stateside and in cities including Manila, Philippines; Brasilia, Brazil; Istanbul, Turkey; and São Paulo, Brazil, the company's website shows.

Fogo de Chão didn't release location details for its next Alamo City eatery, nor did it provide a more detailed timetable for its opening. The company currently operates one restaurant here inside the Shops at Rivercenter, 849 E. Commerce St., #393.

In addition to open-flame churrasco grills, the upcoming Fogo de Chão restaurants will include design updates such as enclosed patios, rooftops and lounges as part of a brand-wide refresh, officials also said. Additionally, the chain is also developing a new bar concept that will include craft cocktails, South American wines and premium whiskey and bourbons.

