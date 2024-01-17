Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão planning a second San Antonio location

Instagram / fogo Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location by 2025, company expansion plans show.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location sometime in the next two years, according to expansion details released by the Dallas-based company.The new restaurant is part of an aggressive expansion that will include additional stores stateside and in cities including Manila, Philippines; Brasilia, Brazil; Istanbul, Turkey; and São Paulo, Brazil, the company's website shows.Fogo de Chão didn't release location details for its next Alamo City eatery, nor did it provide a more detailed timetable for its opening. The company currently operates one restaurant here inside the Shops at Rivercenter, 849 E. Commerce St., #393.In addition to open-flame churrasco grills, the upcoming Fogo de Chão restaurants will include design updates such as enclosed patios, rooftops and lounges as part of a brand-wide refresh, officials also said. Additionally, the chain is also developing a new bar concept that will include craft cocktails, South American wines and premium whiskey and bourbons.