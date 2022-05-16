Brevity Coffee confirms more San Antonio locations are in the works, expanding the chain to 5 stores

The chain has grown quickly since starting in 2019 with a drive-thru driven model.

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 11:18 am

Brevity Coffee opened with a focus on a drive-thru model. - INSTAGRAM / BREVITYCOFFEE
Brevity Coffee opened with a focus on a drive-thru model.
San Antonio-based java chain Brevity Coffee Co. will open two new San Antonio locations, bringing its total store count to five, MySA reports.

Brevity currently operates stores at 8802 Huebner Road, 5985 De Zavala Road and 2838 N. Loop 1604 East. New outlets at 2342 N.W. Military Highway and 18450 Blanco Road are now in the works, the news site reports.

In 2019, coffee-industry veterans Kharis, Nick, Brittany and Fred Corpening opened San Antoni-based Brevity with a focus on a drive-thru model that became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The concept of drive-through in general became a huge thing. A lot of businesses shut down and went strictly drive-thru,” the Corpening family said in a statement supplied to contactless payment company Toast. “People realized they needed to find other options to get their coffee, so that really helped us. It’s fast, efficient, and people [felt] safer not getting out of their cars to go inside anywhere.”

A representative for the business told MySA the Blanco Road location doesn't yet have an opening date but Brevity wants to have it in operation by June or July.

While Brevity’s standalone shops are primarily in North San Antonio, the company opened a satellite location earlier this month at the South Side's Tech Port Center + Arena.

