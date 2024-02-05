Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

California-based Black Bear Diner plans third San Antonio location

The new store will open on the far West Side in Monterrey Village.

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 10:58 am

Black Bear Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. - Instagram / blackbeardiner
Black Bear Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.
Black Bear Diner will open its third San Antonio location, this one on the city’s far West Side, according to the California casual-dining chain's website.

The upcoming Monterrey Village restaurant, 8614 State Highway 151, is listed as “coming soon” on the company's online list of locations. It will join two other area Black Bear Diners at 1112 Ackerman Road and 2707 S.E. Military Drive, both of which opened last year.

The chain is known for “home-style comfort food classics” served during breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its menu includes stick-to-your-ribs fare such as chicken fried steak eggs Benedict, homemade meatloaf and slow-cooked pot roast.

The San Antonio Black Bear Diners are among six corporate-owned stores planned for the Lone State State, according to company officials. The chain's other Texas locations are in McAllen, Mesquite, Fort Worth and the Austin area.

The Current reached out to Black Bear Diner’s corporate offices for grand opening details but got no response by press time.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

