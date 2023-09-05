Casa Rio, Shilo's owners buy San Antonio food truck haven Broadway News

click to enlarge
Erik Jon Gustafson
The property at 2202 Broadway has been sold.
The family behind two longtime downtown San Antonio restaurants has planted a flag on the Broadway corridor.
The Lyons family, which owns and operates River Walk staple Casa Rio and venerable German deli Schilo’s, has purchased food truck haven Broadway News, 2202 Broadway, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Home to local brands including Mila Coffee, Carnitas Don Raul and Bexar Goods, Broadway News was served with a foreclosure notice earlier this year and had been scheduled to go up for auction Aug. 1
. That move was delayed until Sept. 5 after the Lyons family secured the sale on Aug. 30 for an undisclosed amount, the Business Journal
reports.
Broadway News was previously owned by Ramco Stamping USA Inc., an entity that had fallen behind on payments for its $479,000 mortgage from JCMD Investment Capital, according to records.
Under the new deal, the Lyons family is buying the original 2,760-square-foot Broadway News building, the site's anchor. The transaction also includes the quarter-acre lot, according to commercial real estate listings.
The property has been home to high-profile, locally owned mobile kitchens over the years, including Chilaquil and Aroy Ver Thai Bite. It also hosts retail and lifestyle concepts such as The Stream mobile barber shop.
Veteran real-estate lawyer Kevin Berry — appointed by JCMD Investment Capital to handle the sale of the property — in July told the Current
that the future of the small businesses at Broadway News depends entirely on who purchases the property.
As of press time, the Lyons family has yet to share its intentions for the land and building. The Current
reached out to Casa Rio’s press liaison for more information, but didn't hear back by press time.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed