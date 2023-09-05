BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Casa Rio, Shilo's owners buy San Antonio food truck haven Broadway News

The family behind River Walk staple Casa Rio and venerable German deli Schilo's has purchased the property.

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 11:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The property at 2202 Broadway has been sold. - Erik Jon Gustafson
Erik Jon Gustafson
The property at 2202 Broadway has been sold.
The family behind two longtime downtown San Antonio restaurants has planted a flag on the Broadway corridor.

The Lyons family, which owns and operates River Walk staple Casa Rio and venerable German deli Schilo’s, has purchased food truck haven Broadway News, 2202 Broadway, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Home to local brands including Mila Coffee, Carnitas Don Raul and Bexar Goods, Broadway News was served with a foreclosure notice earlier this year and had been scheduled to go up for auction Aug. 1. That move was delayed until Sept. 5 after the Lyons family secured the sale on Aug. 30 for an undisclosed amount, the Business Journal reports.

Broadway News was previously owned by Ramco Stamping USA Inc., an entity that had fallen behind on payments for its $479,000 mortgage from JCMD Investment Capital, according to records.

Under the new deal, the Lyons family is buying the original 2,760-square-foot Broadway News building, the site's anchor. The transaction also includes the quarter-acre lot, according to commercial real estate listings.

The property has been home to high-profile, locally owned mobile kitchens over the years, including Chilaquil and Aroy Ver Thai Bite. It also hosts retail and lifestyle concepts such as The Stream mobile barber shop.

Veteran real-estate lawyer Kevin Berry — appointed by JCMD Investment Capital to handle the sale of the property — in July told the Current that the future of the small businesses at Broadway News depends entirely on who purchases the property.

As of press time, the Lyons family has yet to share its intentions for the land and building. The Current reached out to Casa Rio’s press liaison for more information, but didn't hear back by press time.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Bussin’ Breakfast ghost kitchen concept to expand in San Antonio’s Olmos Park

By Nina Rangel

The Bussin' Breakfast is now open in the space formerly occupied by Chez Vatel Bistro.

San Antonio’s Queso Pan y Vino, bar and cigar shop to close, relocate to new Southtown location

By Nina Rangel

Queso Pan y Vino's Backroom bar.

New speakeasy Boutique to start slinging drinks in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood Sept. 22

By Nina Rangel

Boutique will be located inside Taqueria Los Cuates, in Southtown.

Popular Mexican street food concept Milpa to relocate to San Antonio's East Side

By Nina Rangel

Chef Jesse Kuykendall's vibrant take on Mexican street foods will soon be available on the East Side.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us