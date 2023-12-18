LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Central American chicken chain plans San Antonio expansion

The chain, known for grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wants to open as many as 15 San Antonio-area stores.

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 10:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
Pollo Campero serves up grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets. - Instagram / camperousa
Instagram / camperousa
Pollo Campero serves up grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets.
Central America-born chicken chain Pollo Campero is targeting the Alamo City as its next expansion market, officials said Monday.

Founded in Guatemala but now headquartered in Dallas, the fast-casual concept wants to add 15 San Antonio-area restaurants with as many as five coming online in the next five years. However, company officials didn't provide details about where those stores will be located.
 
Pollo Campero serves up grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and empanadas along with sides including fries, macaroni and cheese and beans slow-roasted with chorizo.

The company operates nearly 90 stores, 15 of which are in the Austin, Dallas and Houston markets. In addition to expanding into San Antonio, officials said they're also considering new stores in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio mainstay Garcia's serves one of 2023's best dishes, NY Times says

By Nina Rangel

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.

Boerne's The Rill Eatery & Bar closing after 3 months of service

By Nina Rangel

The Rill Eatery & Bar opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by German restaurant Little Gretel.

San Antonio's Pearl complex gaining massive culinary market next spring

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market will offer a grocery featuring Texas-based produce.

Cava and Cremant offer holiday-worthy bubbles at affordable price point

By Ron Bechtol

Cava and Cremant match up nicely to Champagne but without similar sticker shock.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us