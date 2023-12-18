Central American chicken chain plans San Antonio expansion

Instagram / camperousa Pollo Campero serves up grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets.

Central America-born chicken chain Pollo Campero is targeting the Alamo City as its next expansion market, officials said Monday.Founded in Guatemala but now headquartered in Dallas, the fast-casual concept wants to add 15 San Antonio-area restaurants with as many as five coming online in the next five years. However, company officials didn't provide details about where those stores will be located.Pollo Campero serves up grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and empanadas along with sides including fries, macaroni and cheese and beans slow-roasted with chorizo.The company operates nearly 90 stores, 15 of which are in the Austin, Dallas and Houston markets. In addition to expanding into San Antonio, officials said they're also considering new stores in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso.