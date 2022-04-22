Chelada Nada, a non-alcoholic canned Michelada, will hit Texas shelves next week

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Chelada Nada
Starting April 27, Chelada Nada will be available in Texas, California and Arizona.
South Texas residents just can't get enough of the spicy, tomato-forward beer cocktail known as the michelada, and a Connecticut-based Athletic Brewing Co. is now entering the market with a canned version.
Convincing Texans to try a michelada produced in the Northeast is a tall order on its own. But that's not the only challenge facing Athletic's Chelada Nada. The product is also non-alcoholic.
The company touts Chelada Nada as a bevvie that combines the punch of a tomato- and seafood-laden michelada with Athletic Brewing's beer, sans alcohol.
Starting April 27, the aptly-named collaborative "brew" between ARRIBA bottled michelada mix
and Athletic Brewing Co.
will be available in Total Wine, H-E-B and Whole Foods stores across Texas, California and Arizona.
The limited edition collaborative tipple will be available in six-packs for $13.99.
