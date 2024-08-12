WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Chick-fil-A opening new San Antonio-area location, this one in Universal City

This will be the 35th area Chick-fil-A, and it's scheduled to open next summer.

By on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 at 4:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
This Chick-fil-A in Schertz is one of 35 in the San Antonio area. - Instagram / cfasanantonio
Instagram / cfasanantonio
This Chick-fil-A in Schertz is one of 35 in the San Antonio area.
Georgia-based chicken chain Chick-fil-A will open its first Universal City location, a unit it expects to have operating by summer of next year, state regulatory filings show.

Construction on the $1.2 million restaurant is set to begin in February and run through July 17 of next year, Chick-fil-A officials said in documents shared with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The estimated cost is consistent with the company's previous builds, such as one it filed earlier this year to construct in Fredericksburg.

This will be Chick-fil-A's 35th San Antonio-area location, according to Google listings. The Universal City store will be located at 700 Kitty Hawk Road, just off  Loop 1604.

Chick-fil-A officials were unavailable at press time Monday to discuss the chain's San Antonio expansion plans.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio goth nightclub Cream no longer plans to open larger St. Paul Square location

By Stephanie Koithan

Cream Night Club will no longer open its planned larger location at St. Paul's Square.

Delivery service Favor crowns six San Antonio restaurants as winners in its annual awards

By Stephanie Koithan

Smoke Shack won in Favor's Best Barbecue category for San Antonio.

San Antonio's first CosMc's location to hold grand opening this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The beverage-led chain focuses on menu items for those combatting the "3 p.m. slump."

Visit San Antonio paying $270,000 for city's restaurants to appear in Michelin Guide Texas

By Michael Karlis

Christopher Cullum of Cullum's Attaboy assembles a plate in his restaurant's kitchen. San Antonio tourism officials hope the city's inclusion in the forthcoming Michelin Guide Texas will further elevate the profile of its food scene.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us