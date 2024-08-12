Chick-fil-A opening new San Antonio-area location, this one in Universal City

Construction on the $1.2 million restaurant is set to begin in February and run through July 17 of next year, Chick-fil-A officials said in documents shared with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The estimated cost is consistent with the company's previous builds, such as one it filed earlier this year to construct in Fredericksburg.
This will be Chick-fil-A's 35th San Antonio-area location, according to Google listings. The Universal City store will be located at 700 Kitty Hawk Road, just off Loop 1604.
Chick-fil-A officials were unavailable at press time Monday to discuss the chain's San Antonio expansion plans.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed