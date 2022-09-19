Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas

The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones.

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 11:11 am

Pennsylvania-based Chick’nCone is now open in San Antonio. - Instagram / chicknconesanantonio
Instagram / chicknconesanantonio
Pennsylvania-based Chick’nCone is now open in San Antonio.

“Fork-free” chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone has opened its first San Antonio location, a Monte Vista-area storefront near Bexar Kolache Co. and Volare Italian Restaurant.

The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary chicken-filled waffle cones — yep, the kind used at ice cream parlors. Customers can order the crispy yardbird doused in any of six sauces — including ranch, maple-cinnamon barbecue and spicy South American peri peri — before it's loaded into a hand-rolled, slightly sweet cone.

Chick'nCone also serves milk shakes and a variety of sides including fries, macaroni and Cajun-spiced corn. Some franchise stores offer adult beverages such as frozen mimosas and beer, but it was unclear at press time whether the Monte Vista location is one of those.

Chick’nCone's website still lists the Alamo City store as coming soon. However, a weekend Instagram post announced Sunday, Sept. 18 as its opening date.

“The anticipation is finally over,” the post read. “We’re so excited to bring you an Insta-worthy experience that you’ll want to share with family & friends…”

The San Antonio restaurant, 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., is one of six planned for Texas, according to the Chick’nCone website. It’s open Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

