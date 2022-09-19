Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas

Instagram / chicknconesanantonio
Pennsylvania-based Chick’nCone is now open in San Antonio.
“Fork-free” chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone has opened its first San Antonio location, a Monte Vista-area storefront near Bexar Kolache Co. and Volare Italian Restaurant.
The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary chicken-filled waffle cones — yep, the kind used at ice cream parlors. Customers can order the crispy yardbird doused in any of six sauces — including ranch, maple-cinnamon barbecue and spicy South American peri peri — before it's loaded into a hand-rolled, slightly sweet cone.
Chick'nCone also serves milk shakes and a variety of sides including fries, macaroni and Cajun-spiced corn. Some franchise stores offer adult beverages such as frozen mimosas and beer, but it was unclear at press time whether the Monte Vista location is one of those.
Chick’nCone's website still lists the Alamo City store as coming soon. However, a weekend Instagram post announced Sunday, Sept. 18 as its opening date.
“The anticipation is finally over,” the post read. “We’re so excited to bring you an Insta-worthy experience that you’ll want to share with family & friends…”
The San Antonio restaurant, 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., is one of six planned for Texas
, according to the Chick’nCone website. It’s open Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.