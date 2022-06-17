Coca-Cola brand launches “Latin American-inspired” canned aguas frescas ... and we're skeptical

Instagram / minutemaid Minute Maid's new “Latin American-inspired,” aguas frescas are available in five flavors.

In this week’s WTF Food News, Coca-Cola subsidiary Minute Maid has launched a “Latin American-inspired line of aguas frescas purportedly made with real fruit juices and natural flavors.We’re going to go out on a limb here and say the new noncarbonated drinks — unimaginatively dubbed Minute Maid Aguas Frescas — won’t hold a candle to the fresh thirst quenchers found on South and West Side San Antonio street corners. But, hey, props to Minute Maid for branching out.“Minute Maid [Aguas Frescas] is step one in refreshing this iconic brand and our messaging to bring it into the 22nd Century,” Coca-Cola Creative Director of Nutrition Alex Ames said in a release. “I’m super proud of our team for being truly disruptive and bringing one of Minute Maid’s most provocative marketing concepts ever out of presentations and into market. It only works because of how truly refreshing this product is.”In what seems to be an effort to grab Gen Z consumers, Aguas Frescas is turning to the double-entendre “Refreshing AF” to promote the offering. Yep, AF doesn't just stand for "as fuck" but also "aguas frescas." Wonder how long it took the marketing department to figure that one out.For those with morbid curiosity to sate, three of the new aguas frescas flavors — Hibiscus, Mango and Strawberry — are now available in 16-ounce cans. Two additional flavors, Limonada and Strawberry Limon, are available on Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain dispensers.We don’t know about you, but we’ll probably be sticking to our neighborhood frutería for heat-busting fruit drinks.