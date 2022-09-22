Dallas-Fort Worth residents finally get to see what all the fuss is about as H-E-B opens store in Frisco

The store is the beloved Texas chain's first standard-format grocery in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge Customers line up outside of H-E-B's first Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex grocery ahead of its 6 a.m. grand opening. - Twitter / @HEBNewsroom
Twitter / @HEBNewsroom
Customers line up outside of H-E-B's first Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex grocery ahead of its 6 a.m. grand opening.
San Antonio-based H-E-B opened its first Dallas-Fort Worth store Wednesday, giving folks in Frisco their first taste of the beloved Texas grocery giant's shopping experience.

While locations of the chain's high-end Central Market concept have served DFW shoppers for more than two decades, the 118,000-square-foot Frisco store is its first standard-format grocery in the region.

“Opening our flagship H-E-B format in the DFW area has been an aspirational goal of ours for many years, and the company has a long-term commitment to serve a broad range of customers and communities across North Texas,” Central Market Division President Stephen Butt said in a news release.

click to enlarge H-E-B held a grand opening for the new Frisco store on Wednesday. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
H-E-B held a grand opening for the new Frisco store on Wednesday.
The grocery conglomerate shared images on social media of prospective guests lining up outside the new store ahead of its 6 a.m. grand opening.

The Frisco location features expected amenities such as a deli, a meat counter, a frozen section, a bakery and a florist. It also has one of the chain's True Texas BBQ restaurants along with an H-E-B Wellness Nutrition Services and its new Homes by H-E-B department, which focuses on furniture and interior decor.

