Detroit-style pizza chain Via 313 will open its first San Antonio location on Monday

Instagram / via313pizza Austin-based pizza chain Via 313 offers a Detroit-inspired take on pizza.

Austin-based pizza chain Via 313 has set a Monday opening date for its location in San Antonio's Medical Center, according to a company social media post.Like Via 313's 10 other locations, the 8435 Wurzbach Road pizzeria will specialize in Detroit-inspired pies along with salads, appetizers and desserts.For those unfamiliar with the Motor City's take on pizza, it features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp. Tomato sauce is only added after the pies come out of the oven.For those not into pizza of the deep-dish or square variety, Via 313 also offers “bar-style" takes on the dish, which feature round, crisp and extra-thin crusts.Via 313 started in 2011 with a single food trailer before expanding across Texas and Utah. Its San Antonio pizzeria will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.