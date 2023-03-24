Dimi Tsandoula, owner of longtime San Antonio eatery Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54

The Greek restaurateur and chef succumbed to pancreatic cancer Sunday, March 19.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 10:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54. - Instagram / agreekhouse
Instagram / agreekhouse
Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54.

A lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer has claimed a beloved San Antonio restaurateur.

Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54, according to a social media post from his family. In the announcement, they said Tsandoula succumbed to cancer last Sunday. They also requested space to mourn their loss.

“Dimi was the definition of merriment, a mischief maker, & was always the life of every party. Dimi loved life, his family, his friends & he never knew a stranger,” the March 23 post read. “Dimi [will be dearly] missed but never forgotten.”
Mina & Dimi's Greek House has served San Antonio simple but flavorful Greek favorites for more than 30 years. Tsandoula was known as much for his restaurant's fresh, flaky spanakopita as he was in-your-face hospitality, which included joking with customers and personally whisking plates of flaming saganaki to diners' tables.

In social media comments, fans of the restaurant attested to Tsandoula’s warmth and energy.

Mina & Dimi's will be closed Saturday, March 25, for Tsandoula's funeral services.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Little Taco Factory has the best tacos in Texas, new report says

By Nina Rangel

Little Taco Factory is located at 1510 McCullough Ave.

Owners of San Antonio's Wild Goji Sushi open all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant in Stone Oak

By Nina Rangel

Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu has opened in Stone Oak.

New San Antonio seafood spot Arenas Marisqueria now open in Stone Oak

By Nina Rangel

Arenas Marisqueria's mojarra chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu.

California-based Novo Brazil Brewing to open San Antonio brewpub this year

By Nina Rangel

California-based Novo Brazil Brewing Co. will expand to San Antonio this year.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us