Dimi Tsandoula, owner of longtime San Antonio eatery Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54

A lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer has claimed a beloved San Antonio restaurateur.Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54, according to a social media post from his family. In the announcement, they said Tsandoula succumbed to cancer last Sunday. They also requested space to mourn their loss.“Dimi was the definition of merriment, a mischief maker, & was always the life of every party. Dimi loved life, his family, his friends & he never knew a stranger,” the March 23 post read. “Dimi [will be dearly] missed but never forgotten.”Mina & Dimi's Greek House has served San Antonio simple but flavorful Greek favorites for more than 30 years. Tsandoula was known as much for his restaurant's fresh, flaky spanakopita as he was in-your-face hospitality, which included joking with customers and personally whisking plates of flaming saganaki to diners' tables.In social media comments, fans of the restaurant attested to Tsandoula’s warmth and energy.Mina & Dimi's will be closed Saturday, March 25, for Tsandoula's funeral services.