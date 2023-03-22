Donut chain Dunkin' debuts whitewashed AF breakfast tacos because nothing is sacred

The East Coast chain's breakfast tacos include fire-roasted corn and a drizzle of lime “crema” — and we're pretty confident they're not making their tortillas on-site.

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 10:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dunkin’ is now serving breakfast tacos with roasted corn and a drizzle of lime "crema." - Courtesy Photo / Dunkin'
Courtesy Photo / Dunkin'
Dunkin’ is now serving breakfast tacos with roasted corn and a drizzle of lime "crema."

If you're the type of San Antonian who cringed when Taco Bell started offering breakfast at its drive thru, we suggest you take a deep breath and sit down before reading further.

Dunkin’ — you know, the chain that specializes in neon-sprinkle frosted donuts and caramel-drizzled lattes — revealed Wednesday that it's now serving breakfast tacos.

Yes, the Massachusetts-based purveyor of sugary morning treats is now selling whitewashed versions the Alamo City morning staple that feature scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn and a drizzle of lime “crema.” Folks can also opt for a sprinkle of crumbled bacon.

The roasted corn and "crema" sound scary enough until one gets a look at the sad flour tortilla that cradles the filling. From the Dunkin' supplied photos, it's a sure bet they're not made on-site. Indeed, they look rigid and flavorless — something that might double for a drywall patch.

But let's get back to the filling. “As tasty as roasted corn is, why include it in a breakfast taco?” you may ask. Turns out the puzzling addition “sets [Dunkin’s] breakfast tacos apart,” the company trumpeted in a news release.

Well, you're certainly unlikely to see it in South Texas breakfast tacos.

Maybe Dunkin's tacos will move briskly in places like Minneapolis or Des Moines, where the real thing is hard to come by. But it's hard to imagine them earning more than a laugh of derision in SA, where hundreds of locally owned taquerias make their tortillas by hand and don’t include fire-roasted veggies — unless they're part of a rich, complex salsa, of course.

And if you're still thinking the Dunkin' tacos look tasty, perhaps you just haven't acquainted yourself with this city's Tex-Mex scene. Start with these 20 San Antonio taco joints, all of which offer fresh breakfast fuel that will blow the offering of any East Coast chain out of the water.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The 13th Annual Paella Challenge will return to San Antonio’s Mission County Park this Sunday

By Nina Rangel

Paella Challenge entries often include traditional ingredients such as mussels and lobster.

Visit San Antonio launches food event that includes five-course meals at top local restaurants

By Brandon Rodriguez

Clementine is one the well-reviewed restaurants participating in Provecho.

Longtime San Antonio Mexican food spot Beto's Alt-Mex has closed

By Nina Rangel

Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has closed it doors.

WTF Food News: Coors Light releases non-alcoholic, beer-flavored popsicles

By Nina Rangel

A six-pack of the non-alcoholic popsicles will set you back more than $20.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us