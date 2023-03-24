Downtown bar La Ruina to hold charity event benefitting San Antonio Food Bank on Monday

The benefit will center around a cocktail bartenders love to hate: the labor-intensive Ramos Gin Fizz.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge La Ruina Bar Manager David Naylor presents a classic Ramos Gin Fizz. - Courtesy Photo / La Ruina Ron y Mas
Courtesy Photo / La Ruina Ron y Mas
La Ruina Bar Manager David Naylor presents a classic Ramos Gin Fizz.
Newish downtown-area drinkery La Ruina Ron y Mas will hold a one-night charity event to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank on Monday, March 27.

At the heart of the fundraiser will be one of the most labor-intensive cocktails known to bartenders: the Ramos Gin Fizz.

The Ramos Gin Fizz Charity Classic will feature La Ruina’s barkeeps — along with guest bartenders — shaking up $20 versions of the drink. The concoction combines gin, citrus, simple syrup, egg white, heavy cream, orange flower water and club soda. Notably, the preparation calls for an uninterrupted and intense shake of about 5 minutes. Sometimes more.

click to enlarge Ramos Gin Fizz cocktails require a long and vigorous shake. - Courtesy Photo / La Ruina Ron y Mas
Courtesy Photo / La Ruina Ron y Mas
Ramos Gin Fizz cocktails require a long and vigorous shake.
So tiring was the prep for this New Orleans-born drink that a “shake line” of up to 20 bartenders was originally employed to craft the first versions when the drink was introduced. The rigorous shaking is required to completely emulsify the cocktail's ingredients and create a thick and frothy meringue-like head.

The event at La Ruina, 410 Austin St., will gather bartenders from all over San Antonio to form a traditional shake line, where imbibers can expect to see each cocktail shaken by 10 bartenders. Classic, key lime and tropical varieties of the drink will be on the menu.

Staff members of Bar Nido in Laredo will also be on hand for the event. Bar Nido pays homage to longtime Nuevo Laredo nightspot Cadillac Bar, which grew famous for delicacies such as frog legs and Ramos Gin Fizzes over its 84-year lifetime.

A portion of the sales from each Ramos Gin Fizz will go to the San Antonio Food Bank. The event will run 6-9 p.m.

