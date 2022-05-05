Downtown San Antonio bar El Honky Tonk now open and serving up Urban Cowboy vibes

Instagram / elhonkytonk
San Antonio’s newest country bar, El Honky Tonk, is now open.
New center city bar El Honky Tonk is now serving up cold beers, mixed drinks and country music near Frost Tower.
Billed as a nightspot with an “Urban Cowboy
flair,” El Honky Tonk promises no-nonsense tipples, celebrations of Mexican American heritage and tunes from C&W giants including Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty and Waylon Jennings.
Located at 316 N. Flores St., the bar has been open in a soft-opening capacity since late February, according to its social media accounts. Co-owner James Gonzaba Jr. tells the San Antonio Express-News
a grand opening is now set for Friday, May 13.
Gonzaba’s father, James Gonzaba Sr., will be the force behind El Honky Tonk's kitchen, the daily reports. Its eats will target the downtown lunch crowd and include sandwiches such as chopped brisket and a classic Cuban as well as salads, the Express-News
reports. Tex-Mex fare will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For night owls, the menu will offer simple charcuterie boards. The bar will close at 1 a.m.
El Honky Tonk's decor lives up to its name, including hardwood floors, dim lighting, exposed walls and an Insta-worthy neon sign featuring Val Kilmer's likeness as Doc Holliday in the movie Tombstone
.
