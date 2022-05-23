Downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland will permanently close at end of June

At least, that’s the sentiment San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers expressed about the pending closure of his downtown pizza spot Playland. The chef took to social media Friday to announce the eatery’s last date of service: June 30.
“To our guests and restaurant family, my gratitude can’t be put in to words. I hope you enjoyed it as much as we did,” Bowers’ post read. “To briefly explain the situation, I was asked to consider moving. I agreed. There’s numerous details and it was a tough decision, but a positive one, and most importantly, one I believe ensures what makes our restaurant-culture so amazing lives long into the future.”
Bowers was unavailable for comment, but did confirm the closure via text message.
As for the forthcoming plans, Bowers’ post said he'll open a yet-to-be-named restaurant and market in the 1221 Broadway Lofts sometime this fall.
Playland, Bowers' and fellow restaurateur Andrew Goodman’s downtown pizza spot, opened in 2018. In May of 2021, Bowers left his post as executive chef of the Goodman & Bowers Restaurant Group — which operates irreverent but elevated dining establishments Rebelle, Battalion, Haunt and Below at Maverick — to relaunch and helm the downtown pizzeria.
In November of 2021, Bowers announced plans for a basement-level club under Playland called Playcave, which would serve breakfast and brunch into the wee hours. It's unclear whether the upcoming venture at the 1221 Broadway Lofts will house the Playcave concept, but Bowers did note his forthcoming spot won’t be called Playland — and that it won’t serve pizza.
Playland is located at 400 E. Houston St. Until the closure, it's open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
