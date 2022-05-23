Downtown's Elsewhere Garden Bar buys 6 acres in Northeast San Antonio for second location

Instagram / blueprintrentstr
Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen has acquired six acres for a 2023 expansion.
The owners of popular downtown hangout Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen have set their sights set on a selfie-worthy expansion in Northeast San Antonio, which will open early next year.
Owner and veteran nightclub operator Terrin Fuhrmann told the Current
the new spot will mirror Elsewhere's original location along the San Antonio River by being largely outdoors and including immersive art installations. Similarly, the new location will feature shade structures, lush landscaping, photo-op locations and live music in a family- and pet-friendly atmosphere.
New, however, will be a 45-foot ferris wheel, a secret garden speakeasy and a massive greenhouse for private events and weddings.
“You’ll definitely be able to see [the ferris wheel] from 1604,” Fuhrmann said. “Even the name ‘Elsewhere’ denotes a space that’s not home, it’s not work, it implies this whimsical experience, and that’s what we plan to continue to do with Elsewhere on the North Side.”
Beyond the whimsical features, the second Elsewhere will boast a larger kitchen and bar, a dedicated dog park area and a kiddo-friendly play area. The bar and eatery also hopes to strike partnerships with groups that can stage on-site immersive experiences.
“If we’ve got room on the property, we’re talking with [other local art spots] about a spinoff concept, so it’ll be this destination of fun, funky, weird art that’s just unlike anything else in the city,” Fuhrmann added.
Fuhrmann and business partner Nolan Ellis may be bringing on a new art-focused partner for the venture. Since they're still working through the preliminary design, they declined to identify the organization, however.
Elsewhere's flagship location at 103 E. Jones Ave. opened in 2020
when the owners took over the riverside property formerly occupied by chef Andrew Weissman's fast-casual restaurant The Luxury.
Instagram / elsewheresatx
Elsewhere Garden Bar and Patio will open a second location in 2023.
“I’ve owned 11 concepts over the last 15 years, mostly nightclubs, but as I’ve gotten older and my tastes have changed," Fuhrmann said. "I wanted to create a place where I would like to go, that’s more inviting, more relaxed: less bottle service and loud music."
He added: "People who don’t really want to go downtown, deal with parking down there, now we’ll have something to offer them.”
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.