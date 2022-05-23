Downtown's Elsewhere Garden Bar buys 6 acres in Northeast San Antonio for second location

The new spot will feature a 45-foot ferris wheel, a secret garden speakeasy and a greenhouse for weddings and events.

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 1:33 pm

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen has acquired six acres for a 2023 expansion. - INSTAGRAM / BLUEPRINTRENTSTR
Instagram / blueprintrentstr
Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen has acquired six acres for a 2023 expansion.
The owners of popular downtown hangout Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen have set their sights set on a selfie-worthy expansion in Northeast San Antonio, which will open early next year.

Owner and veteran nightclub operator Terrin Fuhrmann told the Current the new spot will mirror Elsewhere's original location along the San Antonio River by being largely outdoors and including immersive art installations. Similarly, the new location will feature shade structures, lush landscaping, photo-op locations and live music in a family- and pet-friendly atmosphere.

New, however, will be a 45-foot ferris wheel, a secret garden speakeasy and a massive greenhouse for private events and weddings.

“You’ll definitely be able to see [the ferris wheel] from 1604,” Fuhrmann said. “Even the name ‘Elsewhere’ denotes a space that’s not home, it’s not work, it implies this whimsical experience, and that’s what we plan to continue to do with Elsewhere on the North Side.”

Beyond the whimsical features, the second Elsewhere will boast a larger kitchen and bar, a dedicated dog park area and a kiddo-friendly play area. The bar and eatery also hopes to strike partnerships with groups that can stage on-site immersive experiences.

“If we’ve got room on the property, we’re talking with [other local art spots] about a spinoff concept, so it’ll be this destination of fun, funky, weird art that’s just unlike anything else in the city,” Fuhrmann added.

Fuhrmann and business partner Nolan Ellis may be bringing on a new art-focused partner for the venture. Since they're still working through the preliminary design, they declined to identify the organization, however.

Elsewhere's flagship location at 103 E. Jones Ave. opened in 2020 when the owners took over the riverside property formerly occupied by chef Andrew Weissman's fast-casual restaurant The Luxury.

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Patio will open a second location in 2023. - INSTAGRAM / ELSEWHERESATX
Instagram / elsewheresatx
Elsewhere Garden Bar and Patio will open a second location in 2023.

“I’ve owned 11 concepts over the last 15 years, mostly nightclubs, but as I’ve gotten older and my tastes have changed," Fuhrmann said. "I wanted to create a place where I would like to go, that’s more inviting, more relaxed: less bottle service and loud music."

He added: "People who don’t really want to go downtown, deal with parking down there, now we’ll have something to offer them.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Trending

San Antonio nightspot Bentley's on Broadway will no longer allow patrons under age of 25

By Nina Rangel

Bentley’s on Broadway has raised its age limit for admission to 25.

Downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland will permanently close at end of June

By Nina Rangel

Playland Pizza will close permanently on June 30.

San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House opens kitchen extension in adjacent historic building

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House has opened its new kitchen extension.

Downtown San Antonio's Hotel Valencia Riverwalk revives boozy Poptails program

By Nina Rangel

The hotel’s Poptails feature top shelf spirits and handmade ice pops boasting fresh fruit purée.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us