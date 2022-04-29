Dutch Bros. Coffee continues breakneck expansion with 12 planned San Antonio locations

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Dutch Bros. Coffee
Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee will open a dozen new San Antonio locations, according to a new report.
In an interview with the San Antonio Business Journal
, Dutch Bros. Vice President of Development Aaron Harris said the company wants to have Texas 35 stores in Texas "over the next few years." In addition to the 12 Alamo City locations, the chain has 20 new stores in planning stages for other metros, including Dallas, Houston and El Paso.
Each location hires for about 40 positions, Harris told the paper. San Antonio is already home to eight Dutch Bros. locations.
Stores at 2227 S.W. Military Drive, 8658 Huebner Road and 7038 W. 1604 N. in Culebra Commons are under construction and expected to open this summer, according to KSAT. New construction has begun on locations at 1255 Austin Highway and 2023 Babcock Road, which are expected to open by year’s end.
Locations at 12101 O’Connor Road, 7962 Bandera Road, 10322 Potranco Road and 673 State Highway 46 in New Braunfels are expected to open by early 2023, the TV station also reports. Stores at 2629 Nacogdoches Road, State Highway 123 Bypass and Larkin Street in Seguin and 18535 U.S. Highway 281 North re in the planning stages and are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Dutch Bros. shops serve coffee drinks, lemonades, smoothies and flavor-infused sodas, starting bright and early at 5 a.m. The company also purports to offer “cheerful music, energetic broista (Dutch version of barista), outstanding speed, quality and service,” according to a recent press release. The company operates more than 450 locations in 11 states.
