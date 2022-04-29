Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Dutch Bros. Coffee continues breakneck expansion with 12 planned San Antonio locations

The chain already operates eight San Antonio stores.

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 10:21 am

click to enlarge Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee will open a dozen new San Antonio locations, according to a new report. - PHOTO COURTESY DUTCH BROS. COFFEE
Photo Courtesy Dutch Bros. Coffee
Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee will open a dozen new San Antonio locations, according to a new report.
Oregon-based java chain Dutch Bros. Coffee has inked a deal to open a dozen more san Antonio locations by the end of 2023, KSAT reports. the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

In an interview with the San Antonio Business Journal, Dutch Bros. Vice President of Development Aaron Harris said the company wants to have Texas 35 stores in Texas "over the next few years." In addition to the 12 Alamo City locations, the chain has 20 new stores in planning stages for other metros, including Dallas, Houston and El Paso.

Each location hires for about 40 positions, Harris told the paper. San Antonio is already home to eight Dutch Bros. locations.

Stores at 2227 S.W. Military Drive, 8658 Huebner Road and 7038 W. 1604 N. in Culebra Commons are under construction and expected to open this summer, according to KSAT. New construction has begun on locations at 1255 Austin Highway and 2023 Babcock Road, which are expected to open by year’s end.

Locations at 12101 O’Connor Road, 7962 Bandera Road, 10322 Potranco Road and 673 State Highway 46 in New Braunfels are expected to open by early 2023, the TV station also reports. Stores at 2629 Nacogdoches Road, State Highway 123 Bypass and Larkin Street in Seguin and 18535 U.S. Highway 281 North re in the planning stages and are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Dutch Bros. shops serve coffee drinks, lemonades, smoothies and flavor-infused sodas, starting bright and early at 5 a.m. The company also purports to offer “cheerful music, energetic broista (Dutch version of barista), outstanding speed, quality and service,” according to a recent press release. The company operates more than 450 locations in 11 states.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

Trending

New bar in Northeast San Antonio open only to customers 30 and older

By Nina Rangel

Horizons & More admits only guests aged 30 or older.

New mezcal and tequila bar Mas Chingon has opened on San Antonio's South Side

By Nina Rangel

Mas Chingon will feature a massive selection of mezcal and tequila.

Beloved San Antonio lunch spot W.D. Deli will begin Saturday service in May

By Nina Rangel

Broadway eatery W.D. Deli will open on Saturdays starting May 7.

New San Antonio Japanese eatery Hanamaru Cafe now serving popular street snack taiyaki

By Nina Rangel

Hanamaru Cafe is now slinging freshly-made taiyaki in San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us