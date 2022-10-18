East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed

Truth Pizzeria opened in 2020 amid the COVID shutdown with Sulla Strada Pizza owner and pie master John Winkler at the helm.

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 10:10 am

Truth Pizzeria, located just east of downtown, has closed. - Facebook / Truth Pizzeria
Facebook / Truth Pizzeria
Truth Pizzeria, located just east of downtown, has closed.
Sad news for San Antonio pizza aficiona-doughs: despite weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, east-of-downtown's Truth Pizzeria has ceased operation, according to an Oct. 13 social media post.

"[I]t is with a heavy heart that we must close our doors,” the post reads. “Our goal was great pizza and a place to meet up with friends and family — we hope that we succeeded. Please know that each of you who dined in, picked up, commented, shared, and recommended was part of Truth Pizzeria. Your loyalty and support will not soon be forgotten.”
Situated at the corner of East Commerce and East Hackberry streets, the eatery shared a strip center with Black Laboratory Brewing, Korean-inspired spot Magpie, vegan bakery Cake Thieves and The Farmer’s Butcher.

Truth opened in June 2020 amid the COVID shutdown, slinging a small menu of Napolitano-style pizzas and sandwiches. Sulla Strada Pizza owner and pie master John Winkler helmed the operation.

In its announcement, the business offered no explanation for the closure. The owners were unavailable for comment at press time.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
