Eighth annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship returning to San Antonio in November

Cooks will grill their meat following the standards of Kashrut, Judaism's dietary laws, and with a rabbi's supervision.

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 10:03 am

Two Pitmasters compete at the 2019 Kosher BBQ Championship. - Instagram / txkosherbbq
Instagram / txkosherbbq
Two Pitmasters compete at the 2019 Kosher BBQ Championship.
The Texas Kosher BBQ Championship, billed as the country's largest such cooking contest, is back in San Antonio for its eighth season.

The Sunday, Nov. 6 event will bring 20 teams of Jewish pitmasters to the Shavano Park area to cook up kosher takes on brisket, chicken and fish for a shot at a $2,000 cash prize and a Grand Championship belt buckle.

Cooks will grill their meat following the standards of Kashrut, Judaism's dietary laws. Those include ensuring cooking utensils have been properly “kashered,” or cleaned, and that all meats, spices and other ingredients are permitted by the Torah. Per tradition, a rabbi will supervise.

The competition and tasting will take place at Congregation Agudas Achim, 16550 Huebner Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or until the pitmasters run out. The event also will include hot dog-, jalapeño- and pickle-eating contests as well as live music and kids' activities. Tickets are available online.

$15-$35, Texas Kosher BBQ Championship, Congregation Agudas Achim, 16550 Huebner Road, thetexaskosherbbqchampionship.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

First Look: Full Goods Diner brings hearty fare, easy vibes to San Antonio's Pearl complex

By Nina Rangel

Full Goods Diner will open Sept. 22, but the Current got a sneak peek.

Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas

By Nina Rangel

Pennsylvania-based Chick’nCone is now open in San Antonio.

Pearl smoothie shop Kineapple closing Sept. 25, making way for new concept from Chilaquil owners

By Nina Rangel

El Diente de Oro will serve up northern Mexican-inspired fare inspired by its owner's travels.

Tropical Smoothie Café opening new location in San Antonio's Medical Center this month

By Nina Rangel

Tropical Smoothie Café offers scratch-made smoothies and quick, healthy bites.

Also in Food & Drink

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us