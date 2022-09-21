Eighth annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship returning to San Antonio in November

Instagram / txkosherbbq Two Pitmasters compete at the 2019 Kosher BBQ Championship.

The Texas Kosher BBQ Championship, billed as the country's largest such cooking contest, is back in San Antonio for its eighth season.The Sunday, Nov. 6 event will bring 20 teams of Jewish pitmasters to the Shavano Park area to cook up kosher takes on brisket, chicken and fish for a shot at a $2,000 cash prize and a Grand Championship belt buckle.Cooks will grill their meat following the standards of Kashrut, Judaism's dietary laws. Those include ensuring cooking utensils have been properly “kashered,” or cleaned, and that all meats, spices and other ingredients are permitted by the Torah. Per tradition, a rabbi will supervise.The competition and tasting will take place at Congregation Agudas Achim, 16550 Huebner Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or until the pitmasters run out. The event also will include hot dog-, jalapeño- and pickle-eating contests as well as live music and kids' activities. Tickets are available online.