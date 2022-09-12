Elotitos Corn Bar to open a second location in San Antonio's Government Hill area

Instagram / elotitos.sa Elotitos will bring its snacks and aguas frescas to San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood.

San Antonio snack shop Elotitos Corn Bar will bring its Mexican street food and aguas frescas to the Government Hill neighborhood via a second location near the Pearl.The Deco District dining spot shared the plans Saturday in an Instagram post, although it didn't offer details on the exact location or an opening date. Government Hill's Folklores Coffee House, 1526 E. Grayson St., also shared the news, saying it was set to gain “a new neighbor.”Thereached out to Elotitos for more details, but the business hasn't yet responded.Opened in 2020, Elotitos — located at 1933 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 105 — serves up cups of both yellow and white corn in seven flavors, including traditional, chipotle, jalapeño and crunchy queso. It also offers aguas frescas, shaved ice and mangonadas.