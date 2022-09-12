Elotitos Corn Bar to open a second location in San Antonio's Government Hill area

The new location will be near the Pearl, although the locally owned business was scant on other details.

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 10:06 am

Elotitos will bring its snacks and aguas frescas to San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood. - Instagram / elotitos.sa
Instagram / elotitos.sa
Elotitos will bring its snacks and aguas frescas to San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood.
San Antonio snack shop Elotitos Corn Bar will bring its Mexican street food and aguas frescas to the Government Hill neighborhood via a second location near the Pearl.

The Deco District dining spot shared the plans Saturday in an Instagram post, although it didn't offer details on the exact location or an opening date. Government Hill's Folklores Coffee House, 1526 E. Grayson St., also shared the news, saying it was set to gain “a new neighbor.”

The Current reached out to Elotitos for more details, but the business hasn't yet responded.

Opened in 2020, Elotitos — located at 1933 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 105 — serves up cups of both yellow and white corn in seven flavors, including traditional, chipotle, jalapeño and crunchy queso. It also offers aguas frescas, shaved ice and mangonadas.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Cottage 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, thecottageirishpub.com Transplants Phil and Gina Bentley will bring Ireland to the Alamo City this fall via The Cottage, a cozy Irish pub near the Witte Museum. Photo courtesy of The Cottage

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

