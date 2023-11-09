Fathead Pizza taking over former Kimura space in downtown San Antonio

If new signage at the property is to be believed, FatHead Pizza will soon take over at 152 E. Pecan St.

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge FatHead Pizza is set to take over the space at the intersection of N. St. Mary’s and Pecan Streets. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
FatHead Pizza is set to take over the space at the intersection of N. St. Mary’s and Pecan Streets.
FatHead Pizza — a new and presumably San Antonio-based restaurant concept — is set to take over the former downtown space of ramen shop Kimura at the intersection of North St. Mary’s and Pecan streets.

The street-level restaurant space at the base of the historic Exchange Building has sat vacant since Kimura relocated to the Five Points neighborhood at the end of 2021. Now, if new signage at the property is to be believed, FatHead Pizza will soon take over at 152 E. Pecan St.

An Instagram account for the brand offers a tentative Spring 2024 opening date, but not much else.

The Current reached out to FatHead for more details but got no response by press time. Stay tuned for updates.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

