Fathead Pizza taking over former Kimura space in downtown San Antonio

Nina Rangel
FatHead Pizza is set to take over the space at the intersection of N. St. Mary’s and Pecan Streets.
FatHead Pizza — a new and presumably San Antonio-based restaurant concept — is set to take over the former downtown space of ramen shop Kimura at the intersection of North St. Mary’s and Pecan streets.
The street-level restaurant space at the base of the historic Exchange Building has sat vacant since Kimura relocated
to the Five Points neighborhood at the end of 2021. Now, if new signage at the property is to be believed, FatHead Pizza will soon take over at 152 E. Pecan St.
An Instagram account for the brand
offers a tentative Spring 2024 opening date, but not much else.
The Current
reached out to FatHead for more details but got no response by press time. Stay tuned for updates.
