First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes

The new spot, located at 125 W. Grayson Street, will open to the public Thursday.

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 2:58 pm

click to enlarge Go Fish Market is located at 125 W. Grayson St. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Go Fish Market is located at 125 W. Grayson St.
Restauranteurs Houston and Emily Carpenter this Thursday will open their latest venture, Go Fish Market, offering fresh seafood and oodles of wine by the glass to the area just East of Pearl — and the Current got sweet sneak peek at the new digs.

The couple first announced their splashy update of the empty space at 125 W. Grayson Street back in May of 2022, promising a fresh seafood retail counter, as well as rotating varieties of fish and chips, cured and dry-aged fish such as tuna pastrami. The spot also offers an extensive collection of wine and beer.

The Carpenters — who also helm popular hotspots Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale in Southtown, as well as newly-opened Southern comfort food joint Restaurant Claudine — held a soft opening Monday, where guests could order from a limited menu of the new eatery’s fare.

click to enlarge Go Fish Market's jumbo shrimp cocktail. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Go Fish Market's jumbo shrimp cocktail.
My dining companion and I ordered the jumbo shrimp cocktail, calamari and peppers and the tuna sando, all of which arrived appropriately hot or cold and super fresh. We certainly could have imbibed on one of what seemed like a thousand wine options, but we opted for sparkling water so as to ensure our productivity for the rest of the day.

The sandwich is noted as a “Tuna Sando” on the menu — and that’s not just a catchy nickname. The sandwich is Go Fish’s take on the Japanese sando, made with slightly sweet shokupan, or milk bread, which is baked on-site. The dish features fresh sushi-grade tuna and an umami-laden tartar sauce made with scallion, caper and dill.

The shrimp cocktail and calamari were pleasant, easygoing variations on the seafood standbys, and we agreed we’d have to be back to try the eatery’s more expansive menu, which will be available when the spot opens to the public Thursday, Jan. 12.

Starting Thursday, Go Fish will serve up fish tacos, oysters, caviar, sashimi and rotating varieties of fish and chips from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

By Nina Rangel

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

Free Asian New Year Fest to take place Jan. 21-22 at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall

By Nina Rangel

Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery will serve food at this year's Asian New Year Festival.

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14

By Nina Rangel

Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar is now open near the Arneson River Theater.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us