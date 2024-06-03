SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

First San Antonio location for Taiwan's 85°C Bakery Café opening at month's end

The shop will serve up 50 varieties of pastries plus coffee brewed with Guatemalan beans.

By on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 at 1:09 pm

85°C Bakery Café's Buena Park, California location.
It's nearly time to say ni hao to sweet Taiwanese treats.

Taiwan-based coffee chain 85°C Bakery Café will make its San Antonio debut June 28, according to the company's website. The store will open at 12710 W I-10, near Camp Bullis.

The chain is known for serving up coffee brewed with Guatemalan beans at a piping hot at 85 degrees Celsius, or 185 degrees Fahrenheit. The chain's creators found that to be the “perfect brewing temperature for espresso coffee,” hence its name.

Each 85°C location offers more than 50 varieties of pastries baked in house, including basic U.S.coffee shop fare such as Danish and milk breads, according to the chain's online menu. More adventurous guests can also expect a slew of Taiwanese specialties such as red bean bread, taro puff pastry and ube bread.

85°C operates two Austin-area stores along with a handful near Dallas and Irving. Its other U.S. stores are sprinkled across California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii and Arizona.

May 1, 2024

