Fish City Grill opens new location in San Antonio's Alamo Heights suburb

The restaurant is the Texas-based chain's fourth in the Alamo City area.

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 4:03 pm

Seared Georges Bank scallops with applewood bacon-wrapped shrimp is one of the entrees served at Fish City Grill locations.
Fish City Grill has opened its fourth San Antonio location, bringing the Texas-based chain's take on fresh seafood to Alamo Heights.

Though the Current initially reported the new Fish City Grill would begin serving this summer, it actually launched Sept. 16.

The restaurant took over Burger Fi's former location at 1907 Nacogdoches Road, across the parking lot from the Oak Park H-E-B. The 3,400-square-foot eatery also includes additional patio space designed to convey a breezy Hill Country lifestyle, according to restaurant officials.

Fish City Grill's casual-dining spots focus on fresh seafood, and each location has its own specials, which change twice daily. The chain even maintains a locations page on its website that includes cameras pointed at each store's chalkboard so customers can check the latest specials.

The restaurants' menu items include oyster nachos and seared Georges Bank scallops with applewood-smoked bacon-wrapped shrimp.

The Fish City chain is also known for giving back on First Tuesdays of every month by donating 15% of its sales from each location to a cause of its choice. For its inaugural First Tuesday, which falls on Oct. 1, the Alamo Heights location will support the San Antonio chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Between Fish City Grill and its sister restaurant Half Shells, the restaurant chain's parent company boasts 24 locations in Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma.

September 18, 2024

