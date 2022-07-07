Folks going bananas for San Antonio-based Whataburger's new banana pudding milkshake

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Whataburger Whataburger’s all-new Banana Pudding Shake is available for a limited time.

For many, the phrases “summertime” and “icebox desserts” are synonymous. Apparently, San Antonio-based Whataburger gets it, and has released a new seasonal milkshake catering to that demographic.The burger chain’s new banana pudding shake features a creamy vanilla ice cream base with a dose of banana pudding flavor. Sorry, folks, no Nilla Wafers included. But, even minus the cookies, we're guessing the shake evokes some happy childhood food memories.“The nostalgic flavor of banana pudding is perfectly captured in our newest shake," Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a statement. "With well-balanced flavors in each sip, guests are in for a sweet treat with this fresh take on a comfort food classic.”The Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake is only available for a limited time. Which is sad news for folks who crave Mom's banana pudding yearround.