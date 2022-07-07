TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Folks going bananas for San Antonio-based Whataburger's new banana pudding milkshake

Whataburger’s new shake features a creamy vanilla ice cream base with a dose of banana pudding flavor.

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge Whataburger’s all-new Banana Pudding Shake is available for a limited time. - PHOTO COURTESY WHATABURGER
Photo Courtesy Whataburger
Whataburger’s all-new Banana Pudding Shake is available for a limited time.
For many, the phrases “summertime” and “icebox desserts” are synonymous. Apparently, San Antonio-based Whataburger gets it, and has released a new seasonal milkshake catering to that demographic.

The burger chain’s new banana pudding shake features a creamy vanilla ice cream base with a dose of banana pudding flavor. Sorry, folks, no Nilla Wafers included. But, even minus the cookies, we're guessing the shake evokes some happy childhood food memories.

“The nostalgic flavor of banana pudding is perfectly captured in our newest shake," Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a statement. "With well-balanced flavors in each sip, guests are in for a sweet treat with this fresh take on a comfort food classic.”

The Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake is only available for a limited time. Which is sad news for folks who crave Mom's banana pudding yearround.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Trending

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

San Antonio-area brewery run by Major League pitcher Jeremy Affeldt launches music series

By Nina Rangel

Free Roam Brewing is located north of San Antonio in Boerne.

Iconic San Antonio eatery Bun ’N’ Barrel has temporarily closed

By Nina Rangel

Longtime San Antonio burger spot Bun ’N’ Barrel has closed its doors, though it’s unclear for how long.

Schertz’s The Hidden Grove patio bar now open just north of San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The Hidden Grove bills itself as part sports bar and part backyard hangout.

Also in Food & Drink

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us