Food hall in San Antonio's River North lands LA-backed brewery and local coffee vendor as tenants

Photo Courtesy Make Ready Market
Make Ready Market is slated to open this winter.
Make Ready Market, a new River North food hall concept, has landed its first major tenants: Mila Coffee and a brewery backed by an LA-based bar group.
LA's Pouring with Heart
— which operates drinkeries in Austin, Denver and Southern California — will offer craft beer brewed onsite as well as draft cocktails at the yet-to-be-named brewery. The Make Ready location will be the group’s first project in San Antonio.
“We immediately fell in love with San Antonio because it truly celebrates its culture and community,” Pouring with Heart Head of Development Peter Stanislaus said in a release. “In collaboration with Make Ready, we hope to create a gathering place that unites folks through imbibing, and we are eager to connect with the neighborhood.”
Make Ready will also host a standalone brick-and-mortar concept from local vendor Mila Coffee, which operates a trailer at Broadway News. The walk-up coffee spot will be situated along the new bicycle track currently under construction on Avenue B.
“We are thrilled to take this next step and introduce more people to our brand of coffee,” Mila Coffee owner Marco Cardel said in the press release. “Make Ready was the perfect place for our second location because of the community gathering aspect of the project, the connection to The Soto office building and other nearby businesses, as well as proximity to the River Walk.”
The new food hall will utilize two historic buildings, one of which was originally part of a Cavender Cadillac dealership, where cars were “made ready” with their final clean and polish prior to being delivered to customers. See what they did there?
Construction on Make Ready Market, located at 711 Broadway, is currently underway. The developers expect a winter 2022 opening date.
