Former San Antonio building of Beto's Alt-Mex will reopen as Mexican restaurant La Malinche

Instagram / betosaltmex La Malinche is still undergoing renovation, but its owner promises it will be both welcoming and chic.

The 100-year old building near Alamo Heights that previously housed Beto's Alt-Mex will be serving diners again come late summer.



Mexican food will still be the focus of new restaurant tenant La Malinche Concina y Cantina, but the venture will feature a contemporary twist on the the country's fare served in a hacienda-style setting. The structure at 8142 Broadway is still under renovation, and co-owner Fatima Rodriguez didn't provide a specific opening date.



Rodriguez is also one of the partners behind La Siberia De Monterrey, an East Side restaurant known for its Tostadas tipo Siberia, a dish unique to Monterrey comprised of shredded chicken, guacamole and Mexican crema sandwiched between two oversized tostadas.