Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Former San Antonio building of Beto's Alt-Mex will reopen as Mexican restaurant La Malinche

When it begins serving in late summer, the new dining spot will focus on contemporary Mexican food in a hacienda-like setting.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 10:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
La Malinche is still undergoing renovation, but its owner promises it will be both welcoming and chic. - Instagram / betosaltmex
Instagram / betosaltmex
La Malinche is still undergoing renovation, but its owner promises it will be both welcoming and chic.
The 100-year old building near Alamo Heights that previously housed Beto's Alt-Mex will be serving diners again come late summer.

Mexican food will still be the focus of new restaurant tenant La Malinche Concina y Cantina, but the venture will feature a contemporary twist on the the country's fare served in a hacienda-style setting. The structure at 8142 Broadway is still under renovation, and co-owner Fatima Rodriguez didn't provide a specific opening date.

Rodriguez is also one of the partners behind La Siberia De Monterrey, an East Side restaurant known for its Tostadas tipo Siberia, a dish unique to Monterrey comprised of shredded chicken, guacamole and Mexican crema sandwiched between two oversized tostadas.
click to enlarge The forthcoming La Malinche will feature refined Mexican cuisine and Mexican spirit-focused cocktail menu. - Courtesy Photo / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
Courtesy Photo / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
The forthcoming La Malinche will feature refined Mexican cuisine and Mexican spirit-focused cocktail menu.
La Malinche will feature refined versions of La Siberia favorites along with new items such as a build-your-own-chilaquiles option for breakfast, Rodriguez told the Current. Additionally, the restaurant will offer an array of tequila- and mezcal-focused cocktails, a star being a spiked agua frescas.

Rodriguez describes the interior and exterior plans for La Malinche as both chic and welcoming. Diners can expect live performances of mariachi and other music throughout the week, she added.

Rodriguez is no newcomer to the restaurant business. Both her immediate and extended families have operated hacienda-style restaurants throughout Mexico since 1950, she said.

"My mom put us to work right away," Rodriguez added.

The building's prior occupant, Beto's Alt-Mex,  fell victim to rising inflation earlier this year and closed its doors in March. It had been in operation since 1997.
        
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Little Bites: Tycoon Flats takeover, new leader at Maverick making San Antonio food news this week

By Nina Rangel

Little Bites: Tycoon Flats takeover, new leader at Maverick making San Antonio food news this week

Michigan-based Savvy Sliders expanding into San Antonio, taking over old Project Pollo space

By Nina Rangel

The 35-store Savvy Sliders chain is expanding into San Antonio and other Texas markets.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer signs production deal with Wyoming-based THC beverage maker

By Nina Rangel

Alamo Beer's east-of-downtown production facility will produce hemp-infused drinks on a contract basis.

Last minute San Antonio Mother's Day events that will show Mom you care

By Nina Rangel

Central Market's Breakfast in Bed kit could work for moms who prefer to stay home.

Also in Food & Drink

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us