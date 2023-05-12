Former San Antonio building of Beto's Alt-Mex will reopen as Mexican restaurant La Malinche

Mexican food will still be the focus of new restaurant tenant La Malinche Concina y Cantina, but the venture will feature a contemporary twist on the the country's fare served in a hacienda-style setting. The structure at 8142 Broadway is still under renovation, and co-owner Fatima Rodriguez didn't provide a specific opening date.
Rodriguez is also one of the partners behind La Siberia De Monterrey, an East Side restaurant known for its Tostadas tipo Siberia, a dish unique to Monterrey comprised of shredded chicken, guacamole and Mexican crema sandwiched between two oversized tostadas.
Rodriguez describes the interior and exterior plans for La Malinche as both chic and welcoming. Diners can expect live performances of mariachi and other music throughout the week, she added.
Rodriguez is no newcomer to the restaurant business. Both her immediate and extended families have operated hacienda-style restaurants throughout Mexico since 1950, she said.
"My mom put us to work right away," Rodriguez added.
The building's prior occupant, Beto's Alt-Mex, fell victim to rising inflation earlier this year and closed its doors in March. It had been in operation since 1997.
