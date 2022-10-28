Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack opens first San Antonio-area location

The new store in Selma is part of a rapid expansion by the company, which has included spots in Houston, McAllen and College Station.

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 12:34 pm

The Cookshack has taken over the space formerly occupied by The Lion & Rose at The Forum. - Instagram / the.cook.shack
Instagram / the.cook.shack
The Cookshack has taken over the space formerly occupied by The Lion & Rose at The Forum.
Chicken chain The Cookshack has made its Alamo City debut, opening up shop in the bedroom community of Selma.

The first San Antonio-area location, located at 8211 Agora Parkway, Suite 112, serves spicy chicken in five heat levels — from Not Hot to AMF — along with ribs, salads, tacos and chicken-and-waffle plates, according to the business' website.

The Cookshack took over a spot in The Forum shopping center formerly occupied by The Lion & Rose. The 4,000-square-foot space offers a bar for wine, margaritas and beer, including Cock a Doodle Brew, a beer made exclusively for The Cookshack, according to the company.

The first Cookshack opened in Fort Worth in August 2019, and locations in Houston, McAllen, College Station, Spring and Katy quickly followed. According to a social media post announcing the SA location, stores are also planned for Dallas and Copperfield.

The Selma store is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

