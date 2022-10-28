Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack opens first San Antonio-area location

Instagram / the.cook.shack The Cookshack has taken over the space formerly occupied by The Lion & Rose at The Forum.

Chicken chain The Cookshack has made its Alamo City debut, opening up shop in the bedroom community of Selma.The first San Antonio-area location, located at 8211 Agora Parkway, Suite 112, serves spicy chicken in five heat levels — from Not Hot to AMF — along with ribs, salads, tacos and chicken-and-waffle plates, according to the business' website.The Cookshack took over a spot in The Forum shopping center formerly occupied by The Lion & Rose. The 4,000-square-foot space offers a bar for wine, margaritas and beer, including Cock a Doodle Brew, a beer made exclusively for The Cookshack, according to the company.The first Cookshack opened in Fort Worth in August 2019, and locations in Houston, McAllen, College Station, Spring and Katy quickly followed. According to a social media post announcing the SA location, stores are also planned for Dallas and Copperfield.The Selma store is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.