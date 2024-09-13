TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Fratello's Italian deli makes comeback in San Antonio as food truck

The food truck's owner was the head cook at Fratello's for 10 years.

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 2:28 pm

Fratello's To-Go is currently serving the lunch crowd but plans to expand its hours as business grows. - Stephanie Koithan
Stephanie Koithan
Fratello's To-Go is currently serving the lunch crowd but plans to expand its hours as business grows.
After more than a decade in its Broadway brick-and-mortar location, San Antonio Italian mainstay Fratello's Market & Deli shut its doors permanently in January.

Now, the popular eatery has been reincarnated as a food truck — and its former head cook is running the show. Fratello's To-Go suddenly appeared Sept. 7 on social media, announcing the concept's return.

"Hello Fratello friends! We are back in business! We have a new food truck location!" the introductory post read. "We would love to bring all our fellow Fratello friends back! Can’t wait to see you here!"

The food truck's menu will be familiar to long-time fans of Fratello's. It features hot and cold paninis served on homemade bread and pizzas with dough that's made from scratch. Pastas, salads and custom calzones are also on offer, all priced at $12 or less.

The truck advertises a daily $7.99 lunch special, which includes a half-sandwich of the customer's choice, a house or Caesar salad and chips, which are made fresh to order.
The daily $7.99 lunch special includes half a sandwich, a side salad and freshly fried potato chips. - Stephanie Koithan
Stephanie Koithan
The daily $7.99 lunch special includes half a sandwich, a side salad and freshly fried potato chips.
Owner Filiberto Torres told the Current that a from-scratch approach is vital, especially when it comes to the bread. His baking ability is part of what initially got him hired as Fratello's head cook 10 years ago.

Though many local restaurants outsource their bread, Torres is going to great lengths to set himself apart. That includes working a full day in the food truck, and another kitchen he declined to name, before going home and baking bread until late at night to prepare for the next day.

So when does he sleep?

"When I die," Torres said with a smile, adding that he only got two hours of sleep nightly when he first opened the truck.

After Fratello's original owners closed down the brick-and-mortar, Torres sought their permission to use the name and continue the legacy. The owners, who had gotten too old to continue with the business, not only gave him their blessing but also the eatery's original sign, which he proudly displays on the back of the truck.
Owner Filiberto Torres poses in front of the sign from the original Fratello's, which he now displays on the back of his Broadway food truck. - Stephanie Koithan
Stephanie Koithan
Owner Filiberto Torres poses in front of the sign from the original Fratello's, which he now displays on the back of his Broadway food truck.
The Fratello's To-Go food truck is stationed at 2202 Broadway at the site of Broadway News, which also hosts Mila Coffee and Aroy Ver Thai Bite. The food truck park is adjacent to the Brackenridge Park Golf Course.

For now, the truck is strictly going after the lunch crowd, serving 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. However, Torres said he wants to eventually expand the hours to 11 a.m.-11 p.m. as business grows.

