LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio Italian mainstay Fratello’s Restaurant & Deli closing down

Fratello’s will serve from its Broadway location until Jan. 31. It's downtown spot, Fratello’s Centro Citta, shut down last year.

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 12:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Fratello's Deli & Market is located at 2503 Broadway. - Facebook / Fratello's Deli & Market
Facebook / Fratello's Deli & Market
Fratello's Deli & Market is located at 2503 Broadway.
Fratello’s Restaurant & Deli will permanently shut down at month's end, closing out a decade-long run of serving hearty Italian favorites.

In a statement, the partners and general manager of the north-of-downtown favorite said their age played a key factor in their decision to pack it in.

“Over the last 10 years our San Antonio community and valued employees have supported us in our quest to build a restaurant that would perpetuate the familial spirit of what was once San Antonio Little Italy. We are confident we succeeded in doing what we set out to accomplish while also being a pillar in our community,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, age is catching up to all of us who help lead the restaurant, and with that in mind, we made the difficult decision to close … . We will always cherish the memories of good food and good times at Fratello’s and hope you will, too.”

Fratello’s opened at 2503 Broadway in 2013, serving up Italian fare and wine in a cozy atmosphere. The dining spot also included a deli and market showcasing imported foods.

In 2017, the team opened a second location, Fratello’s Centro Citta, near the Spanish Governor’s Palace. That spot served lunch to hungry downtowners until its closure last year.

Fratello’s will continue serving customers from its Broadway location until Jan. 31. It’s open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Gift cards will be honored through closing day, the owners said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Downtown San Antonio nightclub Paramour faces eviction lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

Rooftop bar Paramour is owned by San Antonio attorney Martin Phipps.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão planning a second San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location by 2025, company expansion plans show.

San Antonio-based Whataburger opens 1,000th store

By Nina Rangel

South Texas fast-food institution Whataburger expects to grow its footprint to 16 states in coming months.

Nola Brunch & Beignets drops details about new San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

NOLA Brunch & Beignets will relocate sometime this spring.

Also in Food & Drink

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us