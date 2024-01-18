San Antonio Italian mainstay Fratello’s Restaurant & Deli closing down

Facebook / Fratello's Deli & Market Fratello's Deli & Market is located at 2503 Broadway.

Fratello’s Restaurant & Deli will permanently shut down at month's end, closing out a decade-long run of serving hearty Italian favorites.In a statement, the partners and general manager of the north-of-downtown favorite said their age played a key factor in their decision to pack it in.“Over the last 10 years our San Antonio community and valued employees have supported us in our quest to build a restaurant that would perpetuate the familial spirit of what was once San Antonio Little Italy. We are confident we succeeded in doing what we set out to accomplish while also being a pillar in our community,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, age is catching up to all of us who help lead the restaurant, and with that in mind, we made the difficult decision to close … . We will always cherish the memories of good food and good times at Fratello’s and hope you will, too.”Fratello’s opened at 2503 Broadway in 2013, serving up Italian fare and wine in a cozy atmosphere. The dining spot also included a deli and market showcasing imported foods.In 2017, the team opened a second location, Fratello’s Centro Citta, near the Spanish Governor’s Palace. That spot served lunch to hungry downtowners until its closure last year.Fratello’s will continue serving customers from its Broadway location until Jan. 31. It’s open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Gift cards will be honored through closing day, the owners said.