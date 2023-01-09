Free Asian New Year Fest to take place Jan. 21-22 at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall

The fest aims to celebrate the Asian Lunar New Year through music, dance, arts and crafts and cuisine.

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery will serve food at this year's Asian New Year Festival. - Amanda Spencer
Amanda Spencer
Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery will serve food at this year's Asian New Year Festival.
San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall is gearing up to welcome folks to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit via a free Asian New Year Festival Jan. 21-22.

The fest aims to celebrate the Asian Lunar New Year through music, dance, arts and crafts and cuisine, the event’s Facebook page notes. Parking and admission to the festival are free, however food from local heavy hitters such as Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery will be available for purchase.

The festival will take place Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 from noon to 6 p.m. Rolling Oaks Mall is located at 6909 N. Loop 1604 East.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
