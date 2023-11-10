Here's where military members can find free food, discounts on Veterans Day in San Antonio

Vets can snag free burgers, donuts, wings and more this Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 1:52 pm

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11. - Pexels / RDNE Stock project
Pexels / RDNE Stock project
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11.
San Antonio is home to thousands of military members, and it's fitting to offer them freebies and meal deals on Veterans Day to thank them for their service. For anyone with a vet in their life, there's plenty of local options to take them out for a free burger, order of wings or donut.

Applebee's // On November 11, active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can snag a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu — but they’ve got to dine in. They will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, takeout or delivery within a three-week redemption window. Multiple locations, applebees.com.

Bar Louie // Active-duty military and veterans who dine in at this north SA spot get a free Craft Burger on Veterans Day with a valid ID. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 22100, (726) 900-7500, barlouie.com.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse // Veterans with a valid military ID can snag a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie — that’s a cookie baked in a deep-dish pizza pan — with any purchase of more than $10. Veterans who spend more than $15 will receive a coupon for a free appetizer to redeem between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31. Multiple locations, bjsrestaurants.com.

Bombshells Restaurant and Bar // Bombshells will offer free entrées to veterans on Saturday, and other items will be discounted 20%. Further, families accompanying veterans and active-duty service members will receive a 20% discount on food. 8410 TX-151, (210) 265-1751, 4bombshells.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings // Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of ten boneless wings and fries on Saturday with valid ID, however the free eats are only available for dine-in at full-service stores. Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations (which offer only takeout options) will be included for walk-in/order at the counter only. Multiple locations, buffalowildwings.com.

Dunkin' // Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11, however this offer is only available in-store. Multiple locations, dunkindonuts.com.

Hat Creek Burger Company // This Live Oak spot will give all active and retired military with a valid military ID a free Big Hat burger on Veterans Day. 7617 N. Loop 1604 E., (210) 591-0663, hatcreekburgers.com.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar // Veterans and active-duty military get a free classic burger on November 11, available for dine-in only. Multiple locations, hopdoddy.com.

Hooters // Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage. This offer is only available in-store. Multiple locations, hooters.com.

IHOP // The pancake chain is offering a free stack of pancakes for veterans and active-duty military dining in on Saturday, from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Multiple locations, ihop.com/en.

Sofia’s Pizzeria // Veterans can snag a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza on Saturday. The kicker: no other purchase is necessary. Multiple locations, sofiaspizzeriatx.com.

