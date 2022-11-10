Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day

Instagram / manoverboardbrewingco Navy-owned Man Overboard Brewing Co. will pour free beers for vets on Veteran's Day.

San Antonio is called "Military City USA" for a reason: it's host to more than 24,000 active-duty military personnel, not to mention and even larger number of veterans.To honor those who served and those who continue to serve, multiple Alamo City dining establishments are offering free or discounted eats on Veterans Day, which this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11.Navy vet-ownedwill give vets their first drink on the house Friday — in addition to the 10% discount they already receive on the daily.will offer free pork chops to veterans or active military from 4-10 p.m. Each veteran who claims the free chop must present ID and be accompanied by a paying guest who orders a dinner entrée. Vets also must make reservations at the Northwest SA restaurant to qualify.locations will offer one free breakfast taco to vets from 7-10:30 a.m.will offer a free meal — which includes an entrée, a side item and a non-alcoholic beverage — when veterans and active military present their ID at any local store.will serve up free lunch plates to veterans, active military members and their families from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. this Friday.will give vets with valid ID a free hot or iced coffee of any size with the purchase of a regular-priced menu item.is offering free 20-ounce smoothies to active and retired military with valid ID.is offering free entrées to veterans who present ID and a 20% discount to active duty service members and their families.locations will give away free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dogs to veterans all day Friday. Available in-store and via delivery through the app, this deal includes chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños and pico de gallo.is offering active and retired military a complimentary craft burger — such as the establishment's Bourbon BBQ Burger — all day, including its late-night hours. Recipients must show a valid military ID to redeem the offer, which is only valid for dine-in.locations will offer a free Veterans Day lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to veterans and active military personnel. Options include a cheeseburger, chicken tenders or a pulled pork sandwich — all served with fries, or a soup and salad combo, or a Caesar salad with a choice of shrimp or chicken. The offer is good for one meal per person, and is valid for dine-in only.restaurants are offering a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert for veterans and active-duty military with valid ID. No purchase required.