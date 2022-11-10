Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day

Instagram / manoverboardbrewingco
Navy-owned Man Overboard Brewing Co. will pour free beers for vets on Veteran's Day.
San Antonio is called "Military City USA" for a reason: it's host to more than 24,000 active-duty military personnel, not to mention and even larger number of veterans.
To honor those who served and those who continue to serve, multiple Alamo City dining establishments are offering free or discounted eats on Veterans Day, which this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11.
Navy vet-owned Man Overboard Brewing Co.
will give vets their first drink on the house Friday — in addition to the 10% discount they already receive on the daily. 1203 Camden St., (210) 290-8474, Man Overboard Brewing on Facebook.
Perry’s Steakhouse
Perry’s Steakhouse pork chops will be free for vets on Friday.
will offer free pork chops to veterans or active military from 4-10 p.m. Each veteran who claims the free chop must present ID and be accompanied by a paying guest who orders a dinner entrée. Vets also must make reservations at the Northwest SA restaurant to qualify. 5900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 222000, 210-558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
.
Smokey Mo’s
locations will offer one free breakfast taco to vets from 7-10:30 a.m. Multiple locations, smokeymosbbq.com
.
Pluckers
will offer a free meal — which includes an entrée, a side item and a non-alcoholic beverage — when veterans and active military present their ID at any local store. Multiple locations, pluckers.com
.
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill
will serve up free lunch plates to veterans, active military members and their families from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. this Friday. 7929 Pat Booker Road, (210) 308-5533, hawaiianbros.com
.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Iced coffee is free for vets on Veteran's Day.
will give vets with valid ID a free hot or iced coffee of any size with the purchase of a regular-priced menu item. Multiple locations, einsteinbros.com
.
Smoothie King
is offering free 20-ounce smoothies to active and retired military with valid ID. Multiple locations, smoothieking.com
.
Bombshells
is offering free entrées to veterans who present ID and a 20% discount to active duty service members and their families. 8410 Texas Highway 151, (210) 265-1751, 4bombshells.com
.
7-Eleven
locations will give away free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dogs to veterans all day Friday. Available in-store and via delivery through the app, this deal includes chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños and pico de gallo. Multiple locations, 7-eleven.com
.
Bar Louie
is offering active and retired military a complimentary craft burger — such as the establishment's Bourbon BBQ Burger — all day, including its late-night hours. Recipients must show a valid military ID to redeem the offer, which is only valid for dine-in. 15900 La Cantera Parkway Suite 22100, (726) 900-7500, barlouie.com
.
Twin Peaks
locations will offer a free Veterans Day lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to veterans and active military personnel. Options include a cheeseburger, chicken tenders or a pulled pork sandwich — all served with fries, or a soup and salad combo, or a Caesar salad with a choice of shrimp or chicken. The offer is good for one meal per person, and is valid for dine-in only. Multiple locations, twinpeaksrestaurant.com
.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
restaurants are offering a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert for veterans and active-duty military with valid ID. No purchase required. 12507 I-10 West, (210) 694-4191, carrabbas.com
.
