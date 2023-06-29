Here's where to get Independence Day freebies and meal deals in San Antonio

Facebook / Biff Buzby's Burgers Biff Buzby's BIFFINATOR Burger is one of its July 4 specials.

The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year —inconvenient, if you ask us.But if you’re unable to take a few days to relax for the holiday, you may be able to snag some free or discounted food or drink at a San Antonio dining spot. To that end, we assembled this handy list of establishments offering freebies and meal deals to celebrate Independence Day.will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 4, serving up $1.50 beers all day long plus a $12 BIFFINATOR burger combo, complete with fries and a drink.locations will offer a 25% discount on orders that include a pretzel item and either a Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade or Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer.Rewards members can save $2 off four- to 16-count CinnaPacks through July 31.will offer free single cones or a dish of frozen custard to customers who donate $1 to Folds of Honor — Freddy’s partner nonprofit for this year — from June 29-July 4.will give a free glazed doughnut to folks sporting red, white and blue outfits on July 4. You can head into a store or order through a drive thru to snag the freebie, which isn't available for online orders. It's also limited to one per person.has activated the discount code STAR23 to save 30% off any pizza on its menu June 20-July 2. The deal is valid on orders placed in the app and online.is offering a discount code for catering orders of $250 for folks who’d prefer not to cook for a July 4 gathering. The code FIRECRACKER will shave $50 off qualifying orders.is offering a BOGO deal on milkshakes from now through July 31. Purchase a shake between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and get one free using the code SHAKEITUP.