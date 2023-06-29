Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Here's where to get Independence Day freebies and meal deals in San Antonio

Biff Buzby's Burgers, Marco’s Pizza and Shake Shack are just a few of the spots offering July 4 meal deals.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 3:32 pm

Biff Buzby's BIFFINATOR Burger is one of its July 4 specials. - Facebook / Biff Buzby's Burgers
Facebook / Biff Buzby's Burgers
Biff Buzby's BIFFINATOR Burger is one of its July 4 specials.
The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year — tres inconvenient, if you ask us.

But if you’re unable to take a few days to relax for the holiday, you may be able to snag some free or discounted food or drink at a San Antonio dining spot. To that end, we assembled this handy list of establishments offering freebies and meal deals to celebrate Independence Day.

Biff Buzby's will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 4, serving up $1.50 beers all day long plus a $12 BIFFINATOR burger combo, complete with fries and a drink. 12702 Toepperwein Road, Suite #130, (210) 590-2040, biffbuzbys.com.

Auntie Anne’s locations will offer a 25% discount on orders that include a pretzel item and either a Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade or Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer. Multiple locations, auntieannes.com.

Cinnabon Rewards members can save $2 off four- to 16-count CinnaPacks through July 31. Multiple locations, cinnabon.com.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will offer free single cones or a dish of frozen custard to customers who donate $1 to Folds of Honor — Freddy’s partner nonprofit for this year — from June 29-July 4. Multiple locations, freddys.com.

Krispy Kreme will give a free glazed doughnut to folks sporting red, white and blue outfits on July 4. You can head into a store or order through a drive thru to snag the freebie, which isn't available for online orders. It's also limited to one per person. Multiple locations, krispykreme.com.

Marco’s Pizza has activated the discount code STAR23 to save 30% off any pizza on its menu June 20-July 2. The deal is valid on orders placed in the app and online. Multiple locations, marcos.com.

Outback Steakhouse is offering a discount code for catering orders of $250 for folks who’d prefer not to cook for a July 4 gathering. The code FIRECRACKER will shave $50 off qualifying orders. Multiple locations, outback.com.

Shake Shack is offering a BOGO deal on milkshakes from now through July 31. Purchase a shake between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and get one free using the code SHAKEITUP. Multiple locations, shakeshack.com.

