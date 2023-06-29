Here's where to get Independence Day freebies and meal deals in San Antonio

Facebook / Biff Buzby's Burgers
Biff Buzby's BIFFINATOR Burger is one of its July 4 specials.
The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year — tres
inconvenient, if you ask us.
But if you’re unable to take a few days to relax for the holiday, you may be able to snag some free or discounted food or drink at a San Antonio dining spot. To that end, we assembled this handy list of establishments offering freebies and meal deals to celebrate Independence Day.
Biff Buzby's
will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 4, serving up $1.50 beers all day long plus a $12 BIFFINATOR burger combo, complete with fries and a drink. 12702 Toepperwein Road, Suite #130, (210) 590-2040, biffbuzbys.com.
Auntie Anne’s
locations will offer a 25% discount on orders that include a pretzel item and either a Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade or Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer. Multiple locations, auntieannes.com.
Cinnabon
Rewards members can save $2 off four- to 16-count CinnaPacks through July 31. Multiple locations, cinnabon.com.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
will offer free single cones or a dish of frozen custard to customers who donate $1 to Folds of Honor — Freddy’s partner nonprofit for this year — from June 29-July 4. Multiple locations, freddys.com.
Krispy Kreme
will give a free glazed doughnut to folks sporting red, white and blue outfits on July 4. You can head into a store or order through a drive thru to snag the freebie, which isn't available for online orders. It's also limited to one per person. Multiple locations, krispykreme.com.
Marco’s Pizza
has activated the discount code STAR23 to save 30% off any pizza on its menu June 20-July 2. The deal is valid on orders placed in the app and online. Multiple locations, marcos.com
.
Outback Steakhouse
is offering a discount code for catering orders of $250 for folks who’d prefer not to cook for a July 4 gathering. The code FIRECRACKER will shave $50 off qualifying orders. Multiple locations, outback.com.
Shake Shack
is offering a BOGO deal on milkshakes from now through July 31. Purchase a shake between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and get one free using the code SHAKEITUP. Multiple locations, shakeshack.com.
