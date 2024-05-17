SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Houston-based BB's Tex-Orleans abruptly closes South San Antonio location

The chain, which entered the Alamo City in 2021, still has a location on the far West Side.

By on Fri, May 17, 2024 at 9:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
BB's Tex-Orleans shuttered its Brooks City Base location. - Facebook / BB's Tex-Orleans (Brooks Base)
Facebook / BB's Tex-Orleans (Brooks Base)
BB's Tex-Orleans shuttered its Brooks City Base location.
San Antonio now has one less place to laissez les bon temps rouler: Houston-based Cajun chain BB's Tex-Orleans abruptly closed its Brooks City Base location earlier this week.

"We are now closed at Brooks City Base. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the business said in a Wednesday social media post. "We appreciate all the love and support we have received from our amazing guests."

In its post, the BB's chain invited diners to its only other San Antonio location, 5423 W. Loop 1604 North.

The message didn't give a reason for the closure, and BB's officials didn't respond to an inquiry from the Current by press time.

The chain first entered the San Antonio market in 2021, serving up crawfish and seafood boils, po'boys and other Louisiana fare, some with a Tex-Mex twist.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Red Lobster closes one of its six San Antonio locations as part of national downsizing

By Nina Rangel

Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S.

Swanky San Antonio rooftop bar Lunatique now open at Creamery complex

By Nina Rangel

Lunatique, the new bar atop the north-of-downtown Creamery complex, is now open.

First Look: San Antonio's new Pullman Market is a bustling foodie haven

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave., on the south end of the redeveloped Pearl complex.

New details emerge in wage-theft suit against San Antonio favorite Delia's Tamales

By Nina Rangel

Delia’s operates seven locations in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us