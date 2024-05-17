Houston-based BB's Tex-Orleans abruptly closes South San Antonio location

Facebook / BB's Tex-Orleans (Brooks Base)
BB's Tex-Orleans shuttered its Brooks City Base location.
San Antonio now has one less place to laissez les bon temps rouler
:
Houston-based Cajun chain BB's Tex-Orleans abruptly closed its Brooks City Base location earlier this week.
"We are now closed at Brooks City Base. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the business said in a Wednesday social media post. "We appreciate all the love and support we have received from our amazing guests."
In its post, the BB's chain invited diners to its only other San Antonio location, 5423 W. Loop 1604 North.
The message didn't give a reason for the closure, and BB's officials didn't respond to an inquiry from the Current
by press time.
The chain first entered the San Antonio market
in 2021, serving up crawfish and seafood boils, po'boys and other Louisiana fare, some with a Tex-Mex twist.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed